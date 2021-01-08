Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 8: Steam Winter Sale aftermath

The Steam Winter Sale has come to an end and you probably know what that means. Yes, it means there aren't a lot of good deals to be found on Valve's storefront this weekend. However, if you've been wanting to get into Rust, it's a good time to jump in. That's especially true as the game gets its January update. And if you're still hungry for Rust after that, Twitch Drops are now available as part of that January update.
If you want big sales, you'll want to look elsewhere this weekend. Fortunately, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still on sale over at Battle.net. Green Man Gaming and Origin both have the best from EA. The Humble Store has the best of Square Enix. If you want something to play with family, Fanatical has the Jackbox Party Packs. And lastly, Stardew Valley is hovering at around $10 over on GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $39.99 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (22% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Crying Suns - FREE until 1/14
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Monkey Barrels - $8.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.
- Atari Vault Complete Pack [Steam] - $1.99 (87% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
GOG.com
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Noita - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Graveyard Keeper - $6.79 (66% off)
- CrossCode - $15.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake - $5.24 (65% off)
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare - $3.14 (65% off)
- Outlast II - $5.99 (80% off)
- Outlast - $2.99 (85% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.96 (80% off)
- Life is Strange - $2.99 (85% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Bundle [Steam] - $11.29 (72% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $22.68 (62% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $7.20 (64% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $13.32 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.32 (89% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between PC Building Simulator, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Pathologic 2, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Total Tank Simulator, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Not Tonight, Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York, Tales of the Neon Sea, Minoria, Deleveled, and The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines.
- Square Enix Publisher Week
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NieR Automata: Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off0
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Lost in Space Sale
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $14.99 (50% off)
- ADR1FT [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Offworld Trading Company [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Surviving Mars [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Lost in Space Sale
Origin
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $7.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Origin Holiday Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.00 (70% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - $7.50 (75% off)
Steam
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Pavlov VR [Steam Early Access][VR headset required] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Due Process [Steam Early Access] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Monster Prom Franchise Bundle - $17.79 (41% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 (75% off)
- Cooking Simulator - $11.99 (40% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 8: Steam Winter Sale aftermath