Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 8: Steam Winter Sale aftermath

The Steam Winter Sale has come to an end and you probably know what that means. Yes, it means there aren't a lot of good deals to be found on Valve's storefront this weekend. However, if you've been wanting to get into Rust, it's a good time to jump in. That's especially true as the game gets its January update. And if you're still hungry for Rust after that, Twitch Drops are now available as part of that January update.

If you want big sales, you'll want to look elsewhere this weekend. Fortunately, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still on sale over at Battle.net. Green Man Gaming and Origin both have the best from EA. The Humble Store has the best of Square Enix. If you want something to play with family, Fanatical has the Jackbox Party Packs. And lastly, Stardew Valley is hovering at around $10 over on GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code PREPARE2PLAY to receive 22% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between PC Building Simulator, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Pathologic 2, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Total Tank Simulator, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Not Tonight, Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York, Tales of the Neon Sea, Minoria, Deleveled, and The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. This offer is only available until February 5.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Buy one new release game and an extra item and receive 21% off of your cart for a limited time. Restrictions apply.

Steam