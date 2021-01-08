When does the Airship come out in Among Us? Here's when the new Airship map in Among Us releases.

Though it may have cooled down from the record-breaking numbers of last Fall, Among Us is still an extremely popular multiplayer title. That said, some fans are starting to grow tired of the three available maps constantly in rotation, and are looking for something new. Luckily, developer Innersloth revealed during the 2020 Game Awards that a new map would soon be coming to Among Us. Titled Airship, this new map features new tasks, features, and mechanics.

When does the Airship come out in Among Us?

When Innersloth unveiled the Airship map at the 2020 Game Awards, they said the map would arrive in “early 2021.” However, we’re creeping towards mid-January, and still don’t know a release date. That said, a recent tweet from the Among Us Twitter account gives a better idea of when to expect Airship to release.

On January 6, the Among Us Twitter account replied to a fan asking why we still hadn’t gotten the map, despite it technically being “early 2021” now. In response, Innersloth simply said “early 2021 doesn't just mean january.” The implication here is that the map will likely not arrive this month. Instead, we’ll probably see Airship launch in February or even March, as those would still be considered in the early 2021 window.

Airship is themed after Henry Stickman, another game by Innersloth. The map is modeled after a location from that game, and the reveal trailer even features some narration from a Henry Stickmin character. Henry Stickmin features a lot of easter eggs and references to Among Us, so this crossover is on-brand.

We can expect to see the Airship map in Among Us in either February or March, though Innersloth has yet to determine a precise release date. For more on the hit party game, visit the Among Us topic page on Shacknews.