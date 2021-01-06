Outriders has been delayed, but there's a free demo coming People Can Fly and Square Enix will take a couple more months to fine tune Outriders before launch.

One of the highly-anticipated new gaming properties debuting in 2021 is Outriders. Developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix, Outriders is a co-op shooter set in a sci-fi universe. Originally set to hit less than a month from now on February 2, Outriders has been delayed to April. However, the developers will be releasing a free demo for both single player and multiplayer next month.

This news was shared by the developers via the official Outriders Twitter account on January 6. “We believe it is important that players get to experience a new IP like Outriders before release, so that you can decide for yourselves whether the game is something you wish to pre-order, purchase, or play,” the statement reads. The demo will be released on February 25 and feature the first few hours of the game’s single player and co-op, with all four classes available. Players will be able to carry over their progress from the demo to the full release.

An important update regarding Outriders. pic.twitter.com/HHZrq5GIik — Outriders (@Outriders) January 6, 2021

The devs mention in this statement that they’ve made the decision to push the launch of Outriders to April 1, 2021. This extra time will be used to “fine tune the game and focus on delivering a fantastic play experience at launch.” It’s hard to hear the verbage used in this letter to fans without thinking of the extremely rocky launch that Cyberpunk 2077 endured. People Can Fly seems to be making sure Outriders launches in a full and complete state.

Outriders will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on April 1, 2021.