Shadow of the Colossus dev Gen Design is hiring staff for a 2021 project It would seem that the folks behind Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Gaurdian are gearing up for an all-new game in 2021, and the studio is hiring now.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new about what gen DESIGN was up to. The studio gained the partnership of Epic Games, but has still remained fairly quiet since the launch of The Last Guardian back in 2016. Now, in 2021, it would appear gen DESIGN is gearing up for something new, and the developer is looking for staff to make its 2021 project a reality.

Updates about gen DESIGN’s plans came from the studio’s own website. A recently updated new homepage takes viewers to a screen with a large 2021 put up on it, suggesting that gen DESIGN might have something in the works this year. Moreover, going into the site takes viewers to a top headline that the studio is looking to hire for various part-time and full-time positions as it works on its latest project. The positions available include background designers, character designers, various 3D animator positions, and technical and effect artist positions to name a few.

The developers at gen DESIGN have a penchant for delivering anything but the expected in their games. It will be interesting to see what the studio's new 2021 project entails or if we even get to see it this year.

The last we heard from gen DESIGN, it had recently been revealed that the studio was partnering with Epic Games alongside the likes of Control developer Remedy and Limbo and Inside developer Playdead in which all of the studios would go into exclusivity with Epic Games Store for future releases. As such, and though its been a while since gen DESIGN’s last game release, the backing of Epic Games seems to be spurring the studio along to its next project. It seems we’re still pretty far off from seeing what that will look like given the need for core staff on its latest project, but it will be interesting to see what gen DESIGN has up its sleeve or if we see anything new in 2021.

As we await further information from gen DESIGN on what comes next, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and information as it becomes available.