Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 18: Epic Holiday Sale

If you hear the sleigh bells ringing, that means the holidays are around the corner and the big sales are coming closer to your doorstep. But if you don't want to wait for those deals, there's some really good stuff to find this weekend across the various PC gaming storefronts.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's still on sale over on Battle.net, just in time for Season 1 to begin. Death Stranding is celebrating its Cyberpunk crossover content with a big sale throughout the PC retailers. And winter sales are starting up early for Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store. And the Epic Games Store features some noteworthy discounts on recent releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Watch Dogs Legion.
Find what you like and that's it for us! We'll see you all in 2021!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $39.99 (33% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $69.99 (22% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - FREE until 12/19
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Epic Holiday Sale 2020
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $49.79 (17% off)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising - $40.19 (33% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Godfall - $50.99 (15% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- SnowRunner - $23.99 (40% off)
- Airborne Kingdom - $19.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Phoenix Point: Year One Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: Biped, Tower of Time, Steel Division: Normandy 44, Undead Horde, Lords of the Fallen GOTY Edition, For the King, Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The House of DaVinci, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3, The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, Shadows Awakening, Human Fall Flat, Guns Gore & Cannoli 2, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Mordheim: City of the Damned, Chasm, Stars End, Blood Bowl II, Earthlock, Saints Row IV, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, Felix the Reaper, and Lovecraft's Untold Stories. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1.79 for Deus Ex GOTY Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible. Pay $4.39 and also receive Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $10.49 and you'll also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $14.69 (27% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Maneater [Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.78 (47% off)
- Darksiders Genesis [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
GamersGate
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Insurgency Sandstorm [Steam]- $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $13.50 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $30.21 (24% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition [Steam] - $12.12 (80% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
GOG.com
Subscribe to the GOG.com newsletter! You'll receive a free GWENT Card Keg and a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition!
- Wasteland 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Prison Architect - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 12/19)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $8.49 (15% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance - $8.49 (15% off)
- Metal Gear - $5.09 (15% off)
- Blade Runner - $7.49 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner - $22.49 (25% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Diablo + Helfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition - $32.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 4: The Room - $8.49 (15% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ion Fury - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.82 (33% off)
- Invisible Inc. - $4.99 (75% off)
- Offworld Trading Company - $13.49 (55% off)
- Abzu - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Don't Starve - $2.49 (75% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $25.19 (37% off)
- Star Control: Origins - $13.49 (55% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X=Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $11.99 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- There are hundreds of games on sale for the holidays! Check out everything featured in the GOG.com Winter Sale.
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code WINTER20 to receive 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $55.89 (44% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.80 (58% off)
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom [Steam] - $8.06 (87% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Steam] - $36.65 (39% off)
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $33.83 (72% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $20.64 (66% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $15.13 (86% off)
- Tekken 7 [Steam] - $8.60 (78% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $14.40 (76% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
- There are many more games on sale over the next few weeks. Check out everything featured in the Green Man Gaming Winter Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks + Surf 'N' Turf Pack DLCs), Children of Morta, One Step From Eden, The Beast Inside, Indivisible, Shining Resonance Refrain, Zwei: The Arges Adventure, Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection, Tabletop Playground, The Haunted Island: A Frog Detective Game, Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, Still There, Struggling, and Path of Giants. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 14 games. This offer is only available until January 1.
Pay $1 or more for Deponia: The Complete Journey, LYNE, and Butcher. Pay more than the average $5.07 for Cat Quest, Feather, and Felix the Reaper. Pay $10 or more to also receive CryoFall and Armello. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Leap of Fate, Aeolis Tournament, and Toto Temple Deluxe. Pay more than the average $6.12 for Light Fall, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Crew 167: The Grand Block Odyssey, Epic Manager: Create Your Own Adventuring Agency, and Knight Squad. Pay $10 or more to also receive Castle Story, Tales from the Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation, Mages of Mystralia, and Speed Brawl. These activate on Steam.
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Online [Epic] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off0
- The Outer Worlds [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Definitive Edition [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $39.34 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $49.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Humble Store's Holiday Sale is also getting underway! Find every major deal so far by publisher:
Origin
- The Sims 4: Get to Work - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Dine Out - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4: Cool Kitchen Stuff - $4.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
Buy one new release game and an extra item and receive 21% off of your cart for a limited time. Restrictions apply.
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $40.19 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $49.79 (17% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Monopoly Plus - $6.00 (60% off)
- There are many more games on sale during the Ubisoft Store's Winter Sale.
Steam
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Resident Evil Resistance until 12/21 at 10AM PT)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner - $22.49 (25% off)
- Gears Tactics - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $12.49 (50% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Outward - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 18: Epic Holiday Sale