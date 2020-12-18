New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 18: Xbox Countdown Sale

If you've been waiting for a taste of CYBER REAGAN, then you'll be happy to hear that the Xbox Countdown Sale features the first discount for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Ozzie Mejia
The holiday sales aren't here for everyone just yet, but Xbox would like to start its big celebration early. They're counting down to the new year with the annual Countdown sale, which includes some of the biggest discounts of 2020 for some games. You'll also find your first discounts for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.

The major holiday sales haven't started yet for PlayStation and Nintendo, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to pick up from them. Call of Duty is also on sale over on the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, Nintendo is offering up its first discount on Harmonix's Fuser, so give that a look.

That's it for the console deals for this year! We'll be back in 2021!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

