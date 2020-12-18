Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 18: Xbox Countdown Sale

The holiday sales aren't here for everyone just yet, but Xbox would like to start its big celebration early. They're counting down to the new year with the annual Countdown sale, which includes some of the biggest discounts of 2020 for some games. You'll also find your first discounts for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.
The major holiday sales haven't started yet for PlayStation and Nintendo, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to pick up from them. Call of Duty is also on sale over on the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, Nintendo is offering up its first discount on Harmonix's Fuser, so give that a look.
That's it for the console deals for this year! We'll be back in 2021!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Raven Remastered - FREE!
- Bleed 2 - FREE!
- XIII - $37.49 (25% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $29.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Countdown Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $40.19 (33% off)
- Fuser - $38.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (33% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner - $22.49 (25% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $9.99 (50% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Tell Me Why - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battletoads - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox One + Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 Beckham Edition [Xbox One + Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- NHL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- DIRT 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Maneater - $25.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $26.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Shell - $20.99 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $13.19 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Cuphead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bleeding Edge - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $4.99 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope + Man of Medan Bundle - $29.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.78 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Last Campfire - $11.99 (20% off)
- Drake Hollow - $22.49 (25% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- RAD - $5.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- There are hundreds of games on sale across Xbox One, Xbox 360, and even your new Xbox Series X! Check out the full list of deals in the Xbox Countdown Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4 & PS5] - $54.99 (21% off)
- PlayStation End of Year Sale
- Death Stranding - $19.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Dishonored The Complete Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 End of Year Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Just Cause 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket Arena - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Worms Rumble - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Fuser - $39.59 (34% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (85% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $35.99 (40% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon Story of Seasons - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- God Eater 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $14.99 (50% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 - $11.99 (40% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto - $29.99 (40% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $14.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: Pirate Warriors 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $7.99 (60% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun - $14.99 (75% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- BioShock The Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Trials of Mana - $29.99 (40% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Long Dark - $23.44 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Falcon Age - $9.99 (50% off)
- I Am Dead - $13.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Alien Isolation - $24.49 (30% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $15.99 (60% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $9.80 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction Special Edition - $15.00 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $4.20 (67% off)
- Guilty Gear - $4.00 (60% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition - $23.99 (20% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kentucky Route Zero TV Edition - $14.99 (40% off)
- Telling Lies - $9.99 (50% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 18: Xbox Countdown Sale