How to get Johnny Silverhand's Porsche - Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 includes a plethora of cars for players to find and make use of, including a couple of freebies. But, if players are looking to get their hands on one of the most iconic vehicles in the game, then getting their hands on Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche should be at the top of their list of things to do.

This article contains spoilers for a major side quest in Cyberpunk 2077. Proceed with caution.

How to get Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche

In order to get Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche, players are going to need to play through the main storyline until they can complete the mission Chippin’ In. During this mission, players can also unlock Johnny Silverhand’s gun, but that is a completely different guide. For now, let’s focus on how to get the Porsche.

The Porsche can be found inside of a container during the mission Chippin' In.

To get Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche, players need to wait until they reach the end of the mission, when Rogue and V are interrogating Grayson. During this conversation players will have a chance to kill or spare Grayson. Players wanting to get the Porsche are going to need to choose the [Put weapon away] Got lucky today. option during the talk. This will reward them with an access key for a nearby container, which can then be lowered by following the objectives that pop up after the conversation.

Once players have unlocked the container, they can jump in the Porsche and take it for a spin. This will also add it to their list of owned vehicles, allowing them to call it out at any point.

