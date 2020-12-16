Can you get Iconic gear back in Cyberpunk 2077? Learn whether your Iconic gear is gone for good if you dismantle it or sell it in Cyberpunk 2077.

There’s a lot of gear you can earn, buy, or find in Cyberpunk 2077 and none are as impressive as the Iconic gear. While your inventory might be filling up, you may be looking to your Iconic gear and thinking of either selling it or dismantling it. Before you go and do that, it’s worth learning whether you can get Iconic gear back in Cyberpunk 2077.

Can you get Iconic gear back?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot get Iconic gear back if you sell it or dismantle it in Cyberpunk 2077. If you do happen to sell it to a vendor or break it down for scrap, you’re out of luck. There is no way to get it back. We cannot overstate this enough: do not dismantle or sell Iconic gear if you think you might want to use it later.

You cannot get back Iconic gear you sell or scrap, so make sure you're not getting rid of something you might want later.

While this is the current situation in Cyberpunk 2077, the game has only just released, so we could see some changes made that affect this. For instance, we could eventually see a mechanic that lets players get their dismantled gear back or other ways of retrieving lost Iconic goodies.

Right now, though, your best bet is to simply hold onto your Iconic gear. You might not want to use it just now, but who knows, it could secretly be a really overpowered item that you might want to use later. Sometimes it takes the community a while to work out what gear is awesome, and this is especially true of RPG games or titles where upgrading gear can take a lot of time and effort.

Before you go and sell or dismantle your Iconic weapon, armor, or something else, really consider whether that's something you want to do. At the moment, you cannot get Iconic gear back in Cyberpunk 2077, so once it's gone, it's gone for good!