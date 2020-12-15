How to change the radio station - Cyberpunk 2077 Switch up the tunes by changing the radio station in your vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is chock full of music that can play through radios, but sometimes you might not hear a song you were hoping to rock out to. In times like these, knowing how to change the radio station in Cyberpunk 2077 will come in handy. This mechanic is pretty easy to use and it even allows you to select specific stations.

Change the radio station – Cyberpunk 2077

There are a lot of tunes in Cyberpunk 2077. Whether you want to listen to some R&B, synthwave, or something in between, there’s plenty to find on your vehicle's radio station. For those playing on console and PC, here’s what you need to press in order to change the radio station:

Switch to next radio station:

Xbox controller: Right Bumper (RB)

PlayStation 4: R1

PC: R key

Select radio station:

Xbox controller: Hold RB

PlayStation 4: Hold R1

PC: Hold R key

Using the hold function opens up a menu that lets you select which station you want.

The first option will allow you to quickly switch to the next radio station in the queue. For those that learn the different stations, this might be a good option to quickly mash through to one you know.

Alternatively, you can always use the second option. This gives you even greater control over which radio station you want to listen to. After pressing and holding the appropriate button, find the station you want and then start enjoying those sweet tunes.

Changing the radio station in Cyberpunk 2077 is incredibly easy. Whenever you get into a vehicle you should have the option to switch right in front of you. Now that you’ve got the music changed and playing your favorite Johnny Silverhand song, you can get back to making a name for yourself in Night City. Make sure you stop by the Shacknews Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough for a wealth of information to help you make the most of your time with CD Projekt RED’s latest title.