How to repair your vehicle - Cyberpunk 2077 Tired of all those scratches on your ride? Here's what you need to know to repair your vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077.

There’s no getting around taking damage in your car while roaming around Night City. Whether it’s from a stray NPC driver running into you, or taking that last turn a little too hard, knowing how to repair your vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be important. Thankfully, the process is actually very easy to pull off.

How to repair your vehicle - Cyberpunk 2077

As you play through Cyberpunk 2077 and drive around Night City, you’re probably going to find yourself with at least a little damage on your car. If you aren’t a fan of the scratches and dents, then you’re going to need to repair your vehicle. Fortunately, you don’t have to worry about repairing your vehicle, as it auto-repairs itself.

If your vehicle gets too busted up you can always just call another one.

Basically, over time your vehicle will repair itself, making it simple to just keep moving around the map without having to worry about all those battle scars never being knocked out. If you aren’t happy waiting for the vehicle to auto-repair, then you can speed the process up just a little bit. To immediately repair your vehicle, you’re going to want to head to one of the many fast travel points located around the map. Not sure how those work? Check out our guide on how to fast travel for more info.

Once at the fast travel station, go ahead and select a new fast travel point. This will put you through a loading screen, which immediately repairs your vehicle, making it as shiny as the day it rolled off the factory line. If you aren’t completely tied to that particular vehicle, then you can also call out one of your other rides and enjoy rolling around in it for a bit.

Now that you know how to repair your vehicle, you can check out the rest of our Cyberpunk guide and walkthrough for even more useful content.