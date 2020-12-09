How to fast travel - Cyberpunk 2077 Learn how to get around Night City using fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077.

Fast traveling is a staple in open-world games and Cyberpunk 2077 is no different. If you don’t feel like cruising the streets of Night City and want to get places a little bit faster, then you can learn how to fast travel pretty early on. This guide will break it all down.

Much like The Witcher 3, fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t actually applicable from anywhere on the map. Instead, you’ll need to actually travel to specific points on the map and then use them to fast travel to other points around the city. It’s very similar to the signpost system used in The Witcher 3, so many CDPR fans will probably already be familiar with the system.

Look out for this icon when looking at the map to find fast travel points.

Fast travel points can be found all around the map and will show up with a blue indicator on your screen when you are nearby. To interact with them you’re going to need to simply walk up to them, press the Interaction key, and select the point that you want to travel to. Unfortunately, fast travel itself is locked out for the first four or five hours of the game, so you’ll need to rely on V’s wheels a good bit at the start.

Fast travel can still be a really handy way to move across the city quickly, though, especially in later segments of the game where you need to cross entire districts. You can open up the map and look for the blue location icon and then set a waypoint to it to have your path outlined on the minimap.

Now that you have a firm grasp on how to fast travel in Cyberpunk 2077, make sure you also know how to skip time, another useful feature that will help you get the most out of your time in Night City. You can also check out our Cyberpunk 2077 guide, which includes a ton of useful guides and content designed.