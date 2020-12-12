Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Tournament of Champions Challenge

2020 has been a long year, but one thing that has remained as good of a force as we could make it was the Shacknews Stimulus Games. These tournaments have been built to supply you with a wealthy supply of gaming competition while also providing support to a wide variety of communities. This year has produced a fantastic array of champions, and now we’re going to decide who’s the best of the best. Please join us for a final Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 Tournament of Champions.

It’s going down at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also find it below.

Here are the details of the Shacknews Stimulus Games Tournament of Champions Challenge.

Competitors are all winners of the previous Shacknews Stimulus Games A/V, Nerdcore, Community, and Staff Challenges.

The games played today will be: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tetris 99 Rocket League

The winners of these games will be the Ultimate Shacknews Stimulus Games Champion of 2020.

But it’s also mostly for fun and one last get-together for bragging rights to put a bow on 2020.

With the ultimate respect on the line in the Tournament of Champions, you won’t want to miss this final Shacknews Stimulus Games of 2020. Join us as we usher in a new and hopefully better year with all of the good we’re worked to do throughout the year, and watch as the best of the best throw down to truly decide who’s the champion of champions.