Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 11: The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards have wrapped up for 2020! Whether you watched the show or not, this means there are dozens of sales across the gaming sphere. All three of the major console makers have huge Game Awards sales happening right now, offering deals on Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and many more. Be extra watchful of the Xbox and PlayStation sales, because they might have some deals on PS4 and Xbox One games that will jump over to their new console brethren. As for Nintendo, they have a lot of previous Game Awards nominees and that includes some rarely-discounted first-party games, like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Odyssey, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Elsewhere, PlayStation's End of Year sale continues, which means you have a few more weeks to pick up games like Death Stranding. And if you need some games for the kids, the LEGO games are on sale right now on Nintendo Switch.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Raven Remastered - FREE!
- Swimsanity! - FREE!
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition - $19.49 (67% off)
- ONE PIECE World Seeker - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Game Awards Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $29.99 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $47.99 (20% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tell Me Why - $20.09 (33% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $38.99 (35% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $17.49 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Gears Tactics - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Last Campfire - $11.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Shell - $20.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox One + Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [Xbox One + Xbox Series X] - $31.99 (60% off)
- NHL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- DIRT 5 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Control - $22.49 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Celebrate The Game Awards! Check out the full list of deals in Xbox's The Game Awards 2020 Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Game Awards Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [PS4 & PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS4 & PS5] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $47.99 (20% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $15.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $41.99 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [PS4 & PS5] - $29.59 (63% off)
- NHL 21 - $28.79 (52% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - $23.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5 & PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Celebrate The Game Awards! Check out the full list of deals in PlayStation's The Game Awards 2020 Sale.
- PlayStation End of Year Sale
- Death Stranding - $19.99 (50% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- Dishonored The Complete Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation 4 End of Year Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Just Cause 4 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket Arena - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Worms Rumble - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Game Awards Sale
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $39.99 (33% off)
- Super Mario Odyssey - $41.99 (30% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $25.49 (15% off)
- Through the Darkest of Times - $9.99 (33% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Astral Chain - $41.99 (30% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $18.74 (25% off)
- Roki - $11.99 (40% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wargroove - $9.99 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $44.99 (10% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- John Wick Hex - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (30% off)
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $14.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $9.80 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction Special Edition - $15.00 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $4.20 (67% off)
- Guilty Gear - $4.00 (60% off)
- Namco Museum - $9.89 (67% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
