Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 11: The Game Awards 2020

The Game Awards have concluded and that means it's time to take advantage of major sales from PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo.
Ozzie Mejia
3

The Game Awards have wrapped up for 2020! Whether you watched the show or not, this means there are dozens of sales across the gaming sphere. All three of the major console makers have huge Game Awards sales happening right now, offering deals on Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and many more. Be extra watchful of the Xbox and PlayStation sales, because they might have some deals on PS4 and Xbox One games that will jump over to their new console brethren. As for Nintendo, they have a lot of previous Game Awards nominees and that includes some rarely-discounted first-party games, like Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Super Mario Odyssey, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Elsewhere, PlayStation's End of Year sale continues, which means you have a few more weeks to pick up games like Death Stranding. And if you need some games for the kids, the LEGO games are on sale right now on Nintendo Switch.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

