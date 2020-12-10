The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates of Oblivion announced at The Game Awards
Players will be fighting the Daedra Prince Mehrunes Dagon in The Elder Scrolls Online in the next expansion, Gates of Oblivion.
The Elder Scrolls Online is receiving another expansion next year. Players will be venturing back to the hellish world of Oblivion in Gates of Oblivion. Judging by the trailer, it looks like Mehrunes Dagon is back up to his old tricks. Take a look at the reveal trailer below!
Developing…
