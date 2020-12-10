New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates of Oblivion announced at The Game Awards

Players will be fighting the Daedra Prince Mehrunes Dagon in The Elder Scrolls Online in the next expansion, Gates of Oblivion.
Sam Chandler
1

The Elder Scrolls Online is receiving another expansion next year. Players will be venturing back to the hellish world of Oblivion in Gates of Oblivion. Judging by the trailer, it looks like Mehrunes Dagon is back up to his old tricks. Take a look at the reveal trailer below!

Developing…

