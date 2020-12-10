New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Perfect Dark returns after 15+ year absence at The Game Awards

After over a decade away, the Perfect Dark franchise is making its return with a new reveal at The Game Awards.
After several decades away, Joanna Dark has returned. During The Game Awards presentation on Thursday, developer The Initiative revealed their debut game and it's a big one. It's the next Perfect Dark, which brings the franchise out of dormancy after two console generations.

The trailer saw a flyover of the game's presumed world, taking a look at a massive city, followed by combat within one of its central buildings leading into its laboratories. Destruction rains down leading to the reveal of Joanna Dark.

"We have built the Perfect Dark team at The Initiative by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences," The Initiative Studio Head Darrell Gallagher said on Xbox Wire. "With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn’t be more excited to share some of our early ideas."

This is the first Perfect Dark game since Perfect Dark Zero, which released as an Xbox 360 launch title. There is no information regarding a release window or finalized title for Perfect Dark, but Gallagher notes that The Initiative will have more to say about the game in the future.

