Century: Age of Ashes announced at The Game Awards

Dragon-riding game, Century: Age of Ashes, gets a gameplay reveal trailer.
Sam Chandler
1

Century: Age of Ashes was announced at The Game Awards on December 10. Fans of Panzer Dragoon Orta will certainly be pleased with what they see. Check out the trailer below.

Developing…

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Game Awards 2020 page for our ongoing coverage of this prestigious live event.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

