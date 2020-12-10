Century: Age of Ashes announced at The Game Awards Dragon-riding game, Century: Age of Ashes, gets a gameplay reveal trailer.

Century: Age of Ashes was announced at The Game Awards on December 10. Fans of Panzer Dragoon Orta will certainly be pleased with what they see. Check out the trailer below.

Developing…

Be sure to check out the Shacknews Game Awards 2020 page for our ongoing coverage of this prestigious live event.