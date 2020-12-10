Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 8 It's the epic season finale of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Pop! Goes the Culture has been on a brief hiatus over the past couple of weeks after Thanksgiving break and our internal Game of the Year deliberations here at Shacknews. However, we’re back for our final episode of 2020 before the winter break, and it’s going to be a good one. Tune in for the season finale of Pop! Goes the Culture! for some delightful twists, turns, and cliffhangers.

Episode 8 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We’ve missed a couple of weeks, so there’s a ton of news to catch up on. Instead of tediously going through every headline of the past couple of weeks, we’re going to discuss the biggest stuff to hit over the hiatus. This includes the barrage of wild castings for Spider-Man 3, as well as Warner Bros. putting all of their 2021 films on HBO Max.

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to do many more episodes in the future. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 8 of Pop! Goes the Culture!