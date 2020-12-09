Nomad, Streetkid and Corpo Lifepath intros - Cyberpunk 2077 Check out the introductions for each of the Lifepaths in Cyberpunk 2077, the Nomad, Streetkid, and Corpo.

Cyberpunk 2077 lets you play the way you want, even going so far as to let you dictate your character’s background, also known as Lifepath. With three Lifepaths to choose from, and each one with its own introduction, players will no doubt want to see what each one has to offer and how they differ from one another.

The Nomad path looks to open in a mechanic’s garage, with V tearing a badge off of their jacket. The badge in question? Something known only as Bakkers. What exactly this means will surely be uncovered as the story progresses.

For the Streetkid, things kick off in a bar. V finds themselves with a busted hand and a bartender offering some “anaesthesia” for the pain (read: a shot of alcohol). Much like before, the background and life of a Streetkid will be explored during the opening moments of the game.

Finally, there’s the Corpo Lifepath. For this particular background, the player comes into control of V in what appears to be a corporate restroom. V throws up in the sink, only to look up and see their employee number displayed on the mirror. From here, life begins in the corporate world after a leak has sent rumbles through the company.

Whether you opt for the Nomad, Streetkid, or Corpo Lifepath, the story seems to focus in on a main narrative. Beyond the initial introductory sequences, expect there to be different options and access depending on your chosen Lifepath in Cyberpunk 2077.