Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 32

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're jumping back into Breath of Fire as a part of RPG-cember. This will be a continuation of my first full playthrough and thus far, I'm having a great time. For the shackers watching, I have shown that I'm a fan of turn based role-playing games with my enjoyment of Final Fantasy III and Phantasy Star IV.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.