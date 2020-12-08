New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake delayed to March 2021

Ubisoft has officially decided to push the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake back a couple months from its original January 2021 launch.
TJ Denzer
2

Throughout 2020, there has been no shortage of troubles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. From early in the year to current ongoing efforts, it would seem that everything from the usual gaming events of the year to game development has seen wrenches thrown in the wheels of planning. With that in mind, it looks like Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is the latest to see the effects of these issues. The development team on the game has officially delayed the game by a couple months to March 2021.

The official announcement of the delay was made on the Prince of Persia Twitter on December 8, 2020. According to the announcement, the decision was spurred by 2020 being ‘a year like no other,’ causing issues along the way despite a reveal and release date in the September 2020 Ubisoft Forward presentation. With that in mind, the game has been pushed back from its January 2021 release date to March 18, 2021.

The official statement from the Prince of Persia development team included that the extra couple months should help to spruce up the game, which saw a bit of backlash for its visuals when it was initially revealed.

It’s not too much of a delay, but hopefully it will allow the team to make a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake into the game fans want it to be. We’ll keep an eye out for further details leading up to the new March 18 launch date next year.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

