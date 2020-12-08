New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple reveals AirPods Max over-ear headphones

Apple has announced the next iteration of its wireless headphones.
Donovan Erskine
4

It’s been quite the weird year for Apple, as we’ve seen the company hold three major events in the last few months to showcase its upcoming products and services. However, there’s still more information for the tech giant to share. Apple has revealed the AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless pair of headphones to be used with other Apple devices.

Apple surprise announced the AirPods Max via its website on December 8, 2020. Similar to the earbuds, the AirPods Max will be entirely wireless, but packs some additional bonuses. “AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio.” Here’s hoping all of these bells and whistles can justify the hefty $550 price tag.

One of the most convenient features in the earbud AirPods is how they automatically detect when they are in or out of the user's ear, pausing and playing audio accordingly. This is also present with the new AirPods Max, as the headphones will recognize when on a user’s head. Apple boasts that the AirPods Max’s battery can last for 20 hours of use. The AirPods Max also comes with a case for users to store the headphones while they’re in low-power mode. The AirPods Max is available in five colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

With the number of Apple events held lately, it’s a bit curious why the tech giant didn’t reveal it during one of these showcases. If you’re interested, the AirPods Max is available now for $549 USD on Apple’s website.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 8, 2020 9:55 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Apple reveals AirPods Max over-ear headphones

    • johnhead legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 8, 2020 10:19 AM

      thoughts -

      1. 550? WTSMFF
      2. Why is this not under the Beats brand? Are they going to remove the beats brand?
      3. We get this but not an update to the powerbeats pro which is what everyone wants. Come on Apple …

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 8, 2020 10:27 AM

        Yeah, they spent a lot of money for beats, I guess it's not performing as they'd like.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 8, 2020 10:29 AM

          I am sure that all the engineers are collaborating or a single team or whatnot, but that brand had/has a lot of cache and still releasing products. 🤷‍♂️

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 8, 2020 3:50 PM

          This looks like an Apple product, like "if the guys who made the AirPods and the iPad and the Apple Watch decided to make a pair of over-ear headphones this is what it would look like"

          My bet is there's going to be some people who think these are ugly and prefer Beats, and vice versa, so they'll probably just keep making both.

