New Hitman 3 gameplay trailer showcases new abilities and locations
IO Interactive shares a new look at how players will interact with the world of Hitman 3.
The rebooted Hitman series is set to receive its third installment when Hitman 3 launches this January. Developed and Published by IO Interactive, this title will once again put players in the shoes of Agent 47 as he goes above and beyond to snuff out some high-profile targets. Ahead of the game’s release, IO Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer that details the locations in Hitman 3, as well as the new ways players can approach missions.
The new Hitman 3 gameplay trailer was posted to the Hitman YouTube channel on December 8, 2020. In the video, we see that the new game will maintain the series’ emphasis on player freedom, as there are more ways than ever to complete a given mission. Whether it be disguises, stolen key cards, or brute force, there’s a variety of ways to get into secured locations. This includes the brand new hacking mechanic done via the camera.
This trailer also teases some of the locations that will become Agent 47’s playground in Hitman 3. We see a gorgeous skyscraper in a middle-eastern city, as well a mansion with a sprawling garden and hedge maze outside. Back to his usual antics, we see Agent 47 exploring absolutely every possible avenue to get his hands on a desired target. He poisons food, drops a chandelier, and bombs a car.
We also learn a bit about progression in Hitman 3. With “Mastery Tracks,” players will be able to make their way through 20 mastery tiers and gain access to new weapons, starting locations, and gear. Players can also activate complications to up the challenge for different missions.
Hitman 3 launches on January 20, 2021 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. For future updates on Hitman 3, stay right here on Shacknews.
Yeah... I'm starting to feel a little down on CP now... the hype is waning a bit. I hope the day one 50gb patch or whatever addresses most of the issues because damn, there's a lot of them. Sucks it has to be that way, too. I guess it really maybe should have been delayed some more. Especially when you consider that it's not even ready for next gen yet, not really.
I just played through 1 and 2... I love them but it was rather short. I can see I can replay stories in those mission with advanced unlocks to beat it again but I just couldn't find the interest to do so. Am I the only one? Hoping to get 3 when it launches so I can play the elusive targets this time
