New Hitman 3 gameplay trailer showcases new abilities and locations

IO Interactive shares a new look at how players will interact with the world of Hitman 3.
Donovan Erskine
5

The rebooted Hitman series is set to receive its third installment when Hitman 3 launches this January. Developed and Published by IO Interactive, this title will once again put players in the shoes of Agent 47 as he goes above and beyond to snuff out some high-profile targets. Ahead of the game’s release, IO Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer that details the locations in Hitman 3, as well as the new ways players can approach missions.

The new Hitman 3 gameplay trailer was posted to the Hitman YouTube channel on December 8, 2020. In the video, we see that the new game will maintain the series’ emphasis on player freedom, as there are more ways than ever to complete a given mission. Whether it be disguises, stolen key cards, or brute force, there’s a variety of ways to get into secured locations. This includes the brand new hacking mechanic done via the camera.

This trailer also teases some of the locations that will become Agent 47’s playground in Hitman 3. We see a gorgeous skyscraper in a middle-eastern city, as well a mansion with a sprawling garden and hedge maze outside. Back to his usual antics, we see Agent 47 exploring absolutely every possible avenue to get his hands on a desired target. He poisons food, drops a chandelier, and bombs a car. 

We also learn a bit about progression in Hitman 3. With “Mastery Tracks,” players will be able to make their way through 20 mastery tiers and gain access to new weapons, starting locations, and gear. Players can also activate complications to up the challenge for different missions. 

Hitman 3 launches on January 20, 2021 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. For future updates on Hitman 3, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 8, 2020 8:20 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, New Hitman 3 gameplay trailer showcases new abilities and locations

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      December 8, 2020 9:01 AM

      I think I'm more hyped for this than CP'77 to be honest.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 8, 2020 10:28 AM

        Especially with the recent information released regarding its bugginess and the epileptic issue.

        • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 8, 2020 11:05 AM

          Yeah... I'm starting to feel a little down on CP now... the hype is waning a bit. I hope the day one 50gb patch or whatever addresses most of the issues because damn, there's a lot of them. Sucks it has to be that way, too. I guess it really maybe should have been delayed some more. Especially when you consider that it's not even ready for next gen yet, not really.

      • x-Rumpo-x mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 8, 2020 11:45 AM

        Hitman games since the reboot in 2016 are disgustingly good.

        • prokat legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 8, 2020 11:59 AM

          I just played through 1 and 2... I love them but it was rather short. I can see I can replay stories in those mission with advanced unlocks to beat it again but I just couldn't find the interest to do so. Am I the only one? Hoping to get 3 when it launches so I can play the elusive targets this time

    • timm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 8, 2020 12:07 PM

      This the one with VR, right?

      Any word on compatibility? IIRC, it seemed to be PSVR only. Index compatibility would make this instabuy.

