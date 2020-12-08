Demeo is a VR turn-based RPG dungeon crawler coming from Resolution Games in 2021 Resolution Games' next project harkens to a love for tabletop RPGs and hopes to bring them thoughtfully into the VR play space with Demeo.

Resolution Games has explored a lot of interesting concepts in its virtual reality endeavors. From the likes of gun duels in Blaston to multiplayer squirrel defense in Acron to level design and destruction in Angry Birds VR. That said, its next project is headed for darker territory, and at the same time something more novel in these days where it’s harder to get together. Demeo is a turn-based RPG dungeon crawler based on a love of tabletop games that Resolution Games is preparing for launch in 2021.

Resolution Games announced and revealed the first looks at Demeo on December 8, 2020, via a press release on its website and teaser video on its YouTube channel. Coming to Oculus Quest and Rift platforms, as well as SteamVR in 2021, Demeo tasks players with exploring deadly dungeons full of monsters in search of adventure. It’s a journey built to be daunting to the solo player, but if you’ve got some friends to join you in Demeo, you just might survive its gauntlet.

Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm spoke to the inspirations of Demeo and how they harken to a nostalgic desire for tabletop RPG get-togethers in a time when it’s tougher to do that.

“Many of us here at Resolution Games have incredibly fond memories of spending late nights playing old-fashioned tabletop RPG games with friends,” said Palm. “For the past few years, we’ve been working to translate that very special experience to virtual reality, and Demeo delivers everything you love about gathering around a table to slay monsters with your friends... without having to furiously erase mistakes from your character sheet.”

With that in mind, it looks like Demeo can be expected to bring a darker, more fantasy-fiction approach to the usual Resolution Games catalogue. Resolution Games hasn’t shied away from multiplayer conceptions in the slightest with games like Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, but Demeo is certainly looking like it will fill an altogether different niche and should likely be on the radar of any VR player with an interest in tabletop games. Stay tuned as we await further details for the game in 2021.