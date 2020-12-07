How to unlock hidden Aspects - Hades Increase the power of each Infernal weapon in Hades by unlocking their fourth, hidden, Aspects.

Hades is a rich and mysterious game, and some of the most tantalizing secrets relate to unlocking hidden Aspects on the many Infernal Arms or weapons. With these Aspects unlocked, Zagreus will have a slightly easier time of fighting through the hordes of demons and monsters in Hades.

Unlock hidden Aspects

There are a lot of Aspects to unlock in Hades, but each Infernal weapon has a hidden Aspect. These Aspects remain hidden until a very specific set of circumstances have been met. For those that want to unlock everything the game has to offer, or even increase the power of their preferred weapon, acquiring each Aspect is a must-do task.

Before you get to unlocking Aspects, you must first unlock each of the six Infernal Weapons in Hades. At the start of the game, the Stygian Blade will be available with three other weapons locked behind Chthonic Keys. After acquiring the three weapons, two additional weapons will be available for unlock.

The next step will be actually unlocking the Aspects. Each weapon will have three Aspects already revealed, with a fourth one that is hidden. Each hidden one has a specific condition that must be met before it is revealed. It is important to reveal the Eternal Spear’s fourth Aspect first, as all the other weapons require it to be unlocked.

Credit to the Hades Gamepedia wiki for the following information.

Eternal Spear (Varatha) – Aspect of Guan Yu

Purchase the Fated List of Minor Prophecies Meet the final boss Use 5 Titan Blood in Aspects other than Zagreus (can be across the other weapons) Speak with Achilles for the waking phrase Equip the Eternal Spear and interact with its holder

Stygian Blade (Stygius) – Aspect of Arthur

Reveal the Aspect of Guan Yu on the Eternal Spear Use 5 Titan Blood to buy Stygius Aspects Equip Stygius and speak with Nyx for the waking phrase Equip the Stygian Blade and interact with its holder

Shield of Chaos (Aegis) – Aspect of Beowulf

Reveal the Aspect of Guan Yu on the Eternal Spear Use 5 Titan Blood to buy Aegis Aspects Equip Aegis and speak with Chaos for the waking phrase Equip the Shield of Chaos and interact with its holder

Heart-Seeking Bow (Coronacht) – Aspect of Rama

Reveal the Aspect of Guan Yu on the Eternal Spear Use 5 Titan Blood to buy Coronacht Aspects Equip Coronacht speak with Artemis for the waking phrase Equip the Heart-Seeking Bow and interact with its holder

Twin Fists of Malphon (Malphon) – Aspect of Gilgamesh

Reveal the Aspect of Guan Yu on the Eternal Spear Use 5 Titan Blood to buy Malphon Aspects Equip Malphon and speak with Asterius for the waking phrase Equip the Twin Fists of Malphon and interact with its holder

Adamant Rail (Exagryph) – Aspect of Lucifer

Reveal the Aspect of Guan Yu on the Eternal Spear Use 5 Titan Blood to buy Exagryph Aspects Equip Exagryph and speak with Zeus for the waking phrase Equip the Adamant Rail and interact with its holder

As you can see, the pattern for unlocking the fourth Aspect for each of the Infernal Arms (weapons) is pretty much the same. Each one requires the Aspect of Guan Yu to be unlocked on the Eternal Spear, and then each one needs to have Titan Blood used within it. Following this, specific characters will want to speak with Zagreus, at which point a “waking phrase” will reveal the fourth Aspect.

Unlocking all the hidden Aspects for the Infernal weapons in Hades will take a bit of work. However, these fourth Aspects are quite powerful, so they’re well worth the effort. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Hades page for even more helpful guides and the latest news.