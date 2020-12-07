ShackStream: Indie-licious noodles about as connected doggo duos do in Phogs!

It’s a curious life to live as a pair of puppers connected at the belly in a curiously quirky world. Such is the life of the phogs, but we’re going to be rolling, noodling, and yapping about as we make the best of it on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream!

Phogs! comes to us from the developers at Bit Loom Games and the publishers at Coatsink. It’s available now on PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. In this curiously quirky game, you play as the titular phogs, Red and Blue: a pair of happy-go-lucky doggos connected at the belly for better or worse. Whether solo or by co-op with a friend, you control Red and Blue separately to wander around worlds unraveling puzzles themed to sleeping, eating, and playing - all the things a phog loves the most!

Join us today on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET as we play Phogs! on Indie-licious, where we check out the latest and most interesting indie games every Monday afternoon. You can also watch the stream just above.

This marks the 2020 finale of Indie-licious. We’ve had an amazing adventure through tons of indie gaming fun throughout the year and we have to thank each and every one of you who’ve chosen to watch along the way. Thank you supporting Indie-licious. If you like what we do here, consider supporting projects like Indie-licious on the Shacknews Twitch channel all the way into 2021 with a follow or subscribe. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account to score a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming.

Join us in bidding farewell to a year of fabulous indie games and taking one more fantastical ride with a good doggo duo in Phogs! on 2020’s last formal Indie-licious ShackStream.