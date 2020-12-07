Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 31

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're continuing our "RPG-cember" run of role-playing games on the program. Viewers will be in for a real treat as it's another role-playing game I'll be playing for the first time, Phantasy Star IV. Some of you might say that Phantasy Star IV is a Sega game and you'd be correct. That being said, Sega and Nintendo are friends now so it's fine for the Stevetendo show to show some Sega support.

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

