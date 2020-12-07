Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond minimum specs will demand a beefy machine If you're planning on running Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, you're probably going to need quite the PC to make it run well.

With Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are taking the classic shooter franchise back to World War 2 and bringing it to the world of VR. The game is just around the corner with a launch slated for December 11, but there’s plenty to learn ahead of that launch, such as what kind of machine you’ll need to get this game running. The minimum specs have been revealed for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, and they’re hefty to say the least.

Recently, Oculus Studios Producer Mike Doran shared a few details about Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond’s minimum specs over on the Oculus Subreddit. The list of specs is pretty demanding for a minimum. You can find the suggested tech just below.

CPU: Intel i7 9700K (or comparable AMD)

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 2080*

We can tell you that not listed in Doran’s specs is also a fairly large install size. You’ll need 170GB available on your harddrive for this install, making Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond one of the largest base games yet.

We can tell you it comes out pretty well in terms of sheer depth and interactivity for what we’ve been able to share so far of the game. Our time with Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond’s multiplayer showed off a wealth of interactivity, physics, and fine-tuned combat with nuances that would be difficult to accomplish in a non-VR setting. Nonetheless, the minimum specs on this game are quite a big ask and if the demand for VR wasn’t enough, the need for a rather well-equipped rig might be. Even so, *Doran suggested that the game is more CPU heavy than GPU heavy, meaning you don’t necessarily need an RTX 2080 card at minimum to play.

With Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond coming just around the corner on December 11, 2020, stay tuned for further details and coverage leading up to the final launch of the game.