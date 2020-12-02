Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond multiplayer trailer shows off competitive modes Besides offering a full VR World War 2 experience, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will also offer a competitive multiplayer with several modes.

When it comes to Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Respawn Entertainment is more than ready to deliver a full-blown World War 2 VR experience with which to immerse players back in the era of fps that made Medal of Honor famous. But what many may not have known is that Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will also feature a competitive multiplayer mode. To that end, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Oculus released a trailer entirely focused on the multiplayer aspect of the upcoming VR title.

The new Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond multiplayer trailer was dropped on the Oculus YouTube channel on December 2, 2020. This particular trailer focuses in entirely on the multiplayer aspect of Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. When the game launches on December 11, 2020, it will feature five different multiplayer modes, including Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Domination, a king-of-the-hill style Blast Radius, and bomb-defusal style Mad Bomber. You can see the entire trailer in action just below.

In addition to Above and Beyond’s single-player campaign, you can master the distinctive handling of a host of WWII weapons and test yourself against opponents in five multiplayer modes on sites across Europe.



Charge into history when Above and Beyond launches Dec 11. pic.twitter.com/RO3z21h5Cm — Medal of Honor (@medalofhonor) December 2, 2020

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond has been an interesting venture in the fact that it’s a return to the beginnings of the entire franchise with its World War 2, but also arguably moves the genre forward with a full move into VR. A huge focus has gone into putting players in a far more immersive World War 2 FPS experience, as Director Peter Hirschmann shared with us in a previous interview. However, it seems as though those looking for more in the way of competitive multiplayer won’t be left out in the cold either.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is set to come to VR platforms on the Oculus Store and Steam on December 11, 2020. Stay tuned for further details and information leading up to launch day.