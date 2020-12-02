New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Baldur's Gate 3 Community Update 11 patch notes improve dialogue checks, jumping & more

The latest update for Baldur's Gate 3 brings a slew of changes to the game, including improved jumping mechanics, spell balancing, and changes to difficult dice rolls.
Josh Hawkins
1

Since its release Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a ton of updates and changes, all focused on building and expanding the game based on user feedback. The latest patch, Community Update 11, brings some major changes, including updates to the jumping system, some of the more difficult dice rolls locking users out of content, and a ton of bug fixes.

There are a number of major changes in this update, including some that players have been offering feedback on for a while now. One of the first big changes is the fact that the companions will now be less nitpicky. Anyone who has played Baldur’s Gate 3 since its release will probably be more than aware of the way that the companions have acted up until now, with some even being so nitpicky that players jut stop caring about their opinions on things. With this update companions will now feel “more… companionable” according to the originally post. Instead of disapproving every little thing that you do, your companions will now focus more on the bigger picture instead of being quite so nitpicky.

Dialog skill checks have also received some changes and will now have less of a chance of locking users out of game content. This is still a possibility on really important skill checks, but the post seems to point towards the most dialog skill checks have received an increased change to succeed.

A huge change that many will be happy to see is an update to the party jump system. Before, users would have to micromanage their party members when making jumps anywhere in the world. This was tedious and often annoying. Now, though, party members will automatically jump alongside you whenever you do it, which should make it easier to explore without all that extra micromanagement.

There are other changes, too, and a slew of bug fixes that you can check out in the original post on the Steam Store page. You can also head over to our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic, where we’ve put together a ton of content about the latest game in the iconic RPG series, or check out our hands-on preview from the original Early Access release.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola