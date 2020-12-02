Baldur's Gate 3 Community Update 11 patch notes improve dialogue checks, jumping & more The latest update for Baldur's Gate 3 brings a slew of changes to the game, including improved jumping mechanics, spell balancing, and changes to difficult dice rolls.

Since its release Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a ton of updates and changes, all focused on building and expanding the game based on user feedback. The latest patch, Community Update 11, brings some major changes, including updates to the jumping system, some of the more difficult dice rolls locking users out of content, and a ton of bug fixes.

There are a number of major changes in this update, including some that players have been offering feedback on for a while now. One of the first big changes is the fact that the companions will now be less nitpicky. Anyone who has played Baldur’s Gate 3 since its release will probably be more than aware of the way that the companions have acted up until now, with some even being so nitpicky that players jut stop caring about their opinions on things. With this update companions will now feel “more… companionable” according to the originally post. Instead of disapproving every little thing that you do, your companions will now focus more on the bigger picture instead of being quite so nitpicky.

Dialog skill checks have also received some changes and will now have less of a chance of locking users out of game content. This is still a possibility on really important skill checks, but the post seems to point towards the most dialog skill checks have received an increased change to succeed.

A huge change that many will be happy to see is an update to the party jump system. Before, users would have to micromanage their party members when making jumps anywhere in the world. This was tedious and often annoying. Now, though, party members will automatically jump alongside you whenever you do it, which should make it easier to explore without all that extra micromanagement.

There are other changes, too, and a slew of bug fixes that you can check out in the original post on the Steam Store page. You can also head over to our Baldur’s Gate 3 topic, where we’ve put together a ton of content about the latest game in the iconic RPG series, or check out our hands-on preview from the original Early Access release.