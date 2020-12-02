Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 30

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're continuing our Final Fantasy III playthrough. It is also another Stevetendo show miliestone as this will be our 30th episode. Time really flies by when you're having a good time, doesn't it? For those who don't recall, this is my first full playthrough of Final Fantasy III and I'm having a great time with it thus far. Join in the fun and help name all the playable characters different variations of "Steve."

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.