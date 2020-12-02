New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New Cyberpunk 2077 trailer reveals photo mode

CD Projekt RED showcases Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode in a new trailer.
Donovan Erskine
1

We already know that there will be plenty to do in Cyberpunk 2077 when the RPG launches next week. However, developer CD Projekt RED continues to reveal new information that sheds light on how players will spend their time in Night City. The game’s latest trailer reveals photo mode, which will allow players to capture the most memorable moments on their journey.

The new photo mode trailer was posted by CD Projekt RED to the official Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel. In the video, we see just how in-depth players will be able to get when snapping the perfect photo. There are tabs for camera, depth of field, effect, and stickers. Players can tune the flash, exposure, contrast, highlights, and more.

There’s also a variety of ways to pose your character in photo mode. We see the player flip through different action positions and emotes, including the classic “praise the sun” pose. You can even change your character’s facial expression, and move closer or further from the camera. In the stickers section, we see frames and backgrounds that players can use to put an official stamp on their creations. 

Photo mode is a feature fans had really been hoping to see in Cyberpunk 2077, and now have confirmation. Like with so many other modern titles, many of us will likely sink an ungodly amount of hours into taking the coolest pictures imaginable in photo mode and sharing them on social media. Cyberpunk 2077 releases next week on December 10.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

