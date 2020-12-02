Keybindings and controls - Immortals Fenyx Rising There's a lot players can do in Immortals Fenyx Rising, so get a layout of the keybindings and controls for both the PC and console versions of the game.

Immortals Fenyx Rising may look like a straightforward action adventure game. However, there's a lot that the title hero can do, both in terms of combat and traversal. Shacknews is here to help you learn all of the basic controls for all of Immortals Fenyx Rising's supported platforms. You can check out the controls and keybindings below.

There are a lot of different control layouts for Immortals Fenyx Rising and we're here to help you learn each one. Be sure to find each control section broken down by platform below.

Immortals Fenyx Rising - PC keybindings

First up are the PC keybindings for Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising PC Keybindings Action Keybinding Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left A Move Right D Auto Movement Z Sprint (Hold) Left Shift Jump/Climb Spacebar Drop Down/Crouch C Lock Left Control Dodge Left Alt Light Attack Left Mouse Button Heavy Attack Left Shift + Left Mouse Button Melee Ability Widget Center Mouse Button Free Aim Bow Middle Mouse Button Parry Q Interact E Glide (In Air) R Potions 1, 2, 3, 4 Call Mount T Far Sight V Map Left Tab Photo Mode F3

PS5 & PS4 controls

If you're opting to play this on your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, here are your controls.

Immortals Fenyx Rising PlayStation Controls Action PlayStation Controls Move Left Analog Stick Navigate Auto Movement Press L3 twice Camera Control Right Analog Stick Lock Camera Press R3 Far Sight Hold R3 Light Attack R1 Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow R2 Melee Abilities Widget L1 Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget L2 Parry L1 + R1 Potions D-Pad Interact Press Triangle Call Mount Hold Triangle Drop Down/Crouch Circle Jump X Dodge/Glide (In Air) Square Pause Menu Press Touchpad Map Hold Touchpad System Menu Press Start Rest Hold Start Photo Mode L3 + R3

Immortals Fenyx Rising - Xbox controls

Xbox Series X & Xbox One controls

If you're playing Immortals on your Xbox Series X or your Xbox One, you're going to utilize these controls.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Controls Action Xbox controls Move Left Analog Stick Navigate Auto Movement Press L3 twice Camera Control Right Analog Stick Lock Camera Press R3 Far Sight Hold R3 Light Attack RB Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow RT Melee Abilities Widget LB Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget LT Parry LB + RB Potions D-Pad Interact Press Y Call Mount Hold Y Drop Down/Crouch B Jump A Dodge/Glide (In Air) X Pause Menu Press Back Map Hold Back System Menu Press Start Rest Hold Start Photo Mode L3 + R3

Nintendo Switch controls

If you're playing on Nintendo Switch, you can play Immortals Fenyx Rising with either dual Joy-Cons or your Switch Pro Controller. We have controls for both. They look like this.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch Controls Action Switch controls Move Left Control Stick Navigate Auto Movement Press L3 twice Camera Control Right Control Stick Lock Camera Press R3 Far Sight Hold R3 Light Attack R Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow ZR Melee Abilities Widget L Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget ZL Parry L + R Potions Control Pad Interact Press X Call Mount Hold X Drop Down/Crouch A Jump B Dodge/Glide (In Air) Y Pause Menu Press (-) Map Hold (-) System Menu Press (+) Rest Hold (+) Photo Mode L3 + R3

Now that you have an idea of what the controls are for Immortals Fenyx Rising, you can go out and explore. Be sure to check up on our continuing Immortals Fenyx Rising coverage for more.