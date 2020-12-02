New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Keybindings and controls - Immortals Fenyx Rising

There's a lot players can do in Immortals Fenyx Rising, so get a layout of the keybindings and controls for both the PC and console versions of the game.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Immortals Fenyx Rising may look like a straightforward action adventure game. However, there's a lot that the title hero can do, both in terms of combat and traversal. Shacknews is here to help you learn all of the basic controls for all of Immortals Fenyx Rising's supported platforms. You can check out the controls and keybindings below.

Keybindings and controls - Immortals Fenyx Rising

There are a lot of different control layouts for Immortals Fenyx Rising and we're here to help you learn each one. Be sure to find each control section broken down by platform below.

Immortals Fenyx Rising - PC keybindings
Immortals Fenyx Rising - PC keybindings

PC keybindings

First up are the PC keybindings for Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising PC Keybindings
Action Keybinding
Move Forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left A
Move Right D
Auto Movement Z
Sprint (Hold) Left Shift
Jump/Climb Spacebar
Drop Down/Crouch C
Lock Left Control
Dodge Left Alt
Light Attack Left Mouse Button
Heavy Attack Left Shift + Left Mouse Button
Melee Ability Widget Center Mouse Button
Free Aim Bow Middle Mouse Button
Parry Q
Interact E
Glide (In Air) R
Potions 1, 2, 3, 4
Call Mount T
Far Sight V
Map Left Tab
Photo Mode F3

PS5 & PS4 controls

If you're opting to play this on your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, here are your controls.

Immortals Fenyx Rising PlayStation Controls
Action PlayStation Controls
Move Left Analog Stick
Navigate Auto Movement Press L3 twice
Camera Control Right Analog Stick
Lock Camera Press R3
Far Sight Hold R3
Light Attack R1
Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow R2
Melee Abilities Widget L1
Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget L2
Parry L1 + R1
Potions D-Pad
Interact Press Triangle
Call Mount Hold Triangle
Drop Down/Crouch Circle
Jump X
Dodge/Glide (In Air) Square
Pause Menu Press Touchpad
Map Hold Touchpad
System Menu Press Start
Rest Hold Start
Photo Mode L3 + R3
Immortals Fenyx Rising - Xbox controls
Immortals Fenyx Rising - Xbox controls

Xbox Series X & Xbox One controls

If you're playing Immortals on your Xbox Series X or your Xbox One, you're going to utilize these controls.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Controls
Action Xbox controls
Move Left Analog Stick
Navigate Auto Movement Press L3 twice
Camera Control Right Analog Stick
Lock Camera Press R3
Far Sight Hold R3
Light Attack RB
Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow RT
Melee Abilities Widget LB
Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget LT
Parry LB + RB
Potions D-Pad
Interact Press Y
Call Mount Hold Y
Drop Down/Crouch B
Jump A
Dodge/Glide (In Air) X
Pause Menu Press Back
Map Hold Back
System Menu Press Start
Rest Hold Start
Photo Mode L3 + R3

Nintendo Switch controls

If you're playing on Nintendo Switch, you can play Immortals Fenyx Rising with either dual Joy-Cons or your Switch Pro Controller. We have controls for both. They look like this.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch Controls
Action Switch controls
Move Left Control Stick
Navigate Auto Movement Press L3 twice
Camera Control Right Control Stick
Lock Camera Press R3
Far Sight Hold R3
Light Attack R
Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow ZR
Melee Abilities Widget L
Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget ZL
Parry L + R
Potions Control Pad
Interact Press X
Call Mount Hold X
Drop Down/Crouch A
Jump B
Dodge/Glide (In Air) Y
Pause Menu Press (-)
Map Hold (-)
System Menu Press (+)
Rest Hold (+)
Photo Mode L3 + R3

Now that you have an idea of what the controls are for Immortals Fenyx Rising, you can go out and explore. Be sure to check up on our continuing Immortals Fenyx Rising coverage for more.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola