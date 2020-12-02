Keybindings and controls - Immortals Fenyx Rising
There's a lot players can do in Immortals Fenyx Rising, so get a layout of the keybindings and controls for both the PC and console versions of the game.
Immortals Fenyx Rising may look like a straightforward action adventure game. However, there's a lot that the title hero can do, both in terms of combat and traversal. Shacknews is here to help you learn all of the basic controls for all of Immortals Fenyx Rising's supported platforms. You can check out the controls and keybindings below.
There are a lot of different control layouts for Immortals Fenyx Rising and we're here to help you learn each one. Be sure to find each control section broken down by platform below.
PC keybindings
First up are the PC keybindings for Immortals Fenyx Rising.
|Immortals Fenyx Rising PC Keybindings
|Action
|Keybinding
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Move Left
|A
|Move Right
|D
|Auto Movement
|Z
|Sprint (Hold)
|Left Shift
|Jump/Climb
|Spacebar
|Drop Down/Crouch
|C
|Lock
|Left Control
|Dodge
|Left Alt
|Light Attack
|Left Mouse Button
|Heavy Attack
|Left Shift + Left Mouse Button
|Melee Ability Widget
|Center Mouse Button
|Free Aim Bow
|Middle Mouse Button
|Parry
|Q
|Interact
|E
|Glide (In Air)
|R
|Potions
|1, 2, 3, 4
|Call Mount
|T
|Far Sight
|V
|Map
|Left Tab
|Photo Mode
|F3
PS5 & PS4 controls
If you're opting to play this on your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, here are your controls.
|Immortals Fenyx Rising PlayStation Controls
|Action
|PlayStation Controls
|Move
|Left Analog Stick
|Navigate Auto Movement
|Press L3 twice
|Camera Control
|Right Analog Stick
|Lock Camera
|Press R3
|Far Sight
|Hold R3
|Light Attack
|R1
|Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow
|R2
|Melee Abilities Widget
|L1
|Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget
|L2
|Parry
|L1 + R1
|Potions
|D-Pad
|Interact
|Press Triangle
|Call Mount
|Hold Triangle
|Drop Down/Crouch
|Circle
|Jump
|X
|Dodge/Glide (In Air)
|Square
|Pause Menu
|Press Touchpad
|Map
|Hold Touchpad
|System Menu
|Press Start
|Rest
|Hold Start
|Photo Mode
|L3 + R3
Xbox Series X & Xbox One controls
If you're playing Immortals on your Xbox Series X or your Xbox One, you're going to utilize these controls.
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Controls
|Action
|Xbox controls
|Move
|Left Analog Stick
|Navigate Auto Movement
|Press L3 twice
|Camera Control
|Right Analog Stick
|Lock Camera
|Press R3
|Far Sight
|Hold R3
|Light Attack
|RB
|Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow
|RT
|Melee Abilities Widget
|LB
|Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget
|LT
|Parry
|LB + RB
|Potions
|D-Pad
|Interact
|Press Y
|Call Mount
|Hold Y
|Drop Down/Crouch
|B
|Jump
|A
|Dodge/Glide (In Air)
|X
|Pause Menu
|Press Back
|Map
|Hold Back
|System Menu
|Press Start
|Rest
|Hold Start
|Photo Mode
|L3 + R3
Nintendo Switch controls
If you're playing on Nintendo Switch, you can play Immortals Fenyx Rising with either dual Joy-Cons or your Switch Pro Controller. We have controls for both. They look like this.
|Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch Controls
|Action
|Switch controls
|Move
|Left Control Stick
|Navigate Auto Movement
|Press L3 twice
|Camera Control
|Right Control Stick
|Lock Camera
|Press R3
|Far Sight
|Hold R3
|Light Attack
|R
|Heavy Attack/Throw Object/Shoot Arrow
|ZR
|Melee Abilities Widget
|L
|Free Aim Bow/Ranged Ability Widget
|ZL
|Parry
|L + R
|Potions
|Control Pad
|Interact
|Press X
|Call Mount
|Hold X
|Drop Down/Crouch
|A
|Jump
|B
|Dodge/Glide (In Air)
|Y
|Pause Menu
|Press (-)
|Map
|Hold (-)
|System Menu
|Press (+)
|Rest
|Hold (+)
|Photo Mode
|L3 + R3
Now that you have an idea of what the controls are for Immortals Fenyx Rising, you can go out and explore. Be sure to check up on our continuing Immortals Fenyx Rising coverage for more.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Keybindings and controls - Immortals Fenyx Rising