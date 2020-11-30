Samurai band track list - Cyberpunk 2077 Looking for a breakdown of all the tracks from Cyberpunk 2077's Samurai band? Here's what we know so far.

Samurai is a band run by Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. As one of the most prominent characters in the game, CDPR has done a lot to help bring the character and his music to life, including having a slew of tracks created just for the band’s identity. Those looking to get a taste of the world that Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer right now can check out the Samurai band track list, which we’ve compiled below.

Samurai band track list

Artwork for one of Samurai's songs in Cyberpunk 2077.

To help make the band feel real, CDPR brought in Refused, a Swedish hardcore punk band to help bring the band and music to life. While Keanu Reeves plays Silverhand, the vocals heard over the songs aren’t actually his. Instead, they are performed by lead vocalist Dennis Lyxzén of the real-life band. Several the band’s songs appear in the game and even on the game’s official soundtrack. We are still compiling a full list of all the tracks, so expect some updates as more are revealed.

For now, though, let us take a look at the currently known Samurai band track list below:

Chippin’ In

Never Fade Away

The Ballad of Buck Ravers

A Like Supreme

Black Dog

It’s unclear how many (if any) additional songs we’ll see from the band appearing in Cyberpunk 2077. For now, though, you can stream most of the tracks above over on Spotify or even on the official Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel. It’s really cool to see the band brought to life by an already established group, so make sure you check out more of Refused’s stuff if you enjoy the sound that they bring to the game’s soundtrack.

Now that you’ve got a look at the Samurai band track list, make sure you keep your eyes glued to our Cyberpunk 2077 topic for even more useful information and content. We’ve got big plans for CDPR’s upcoming RPG and welcome you to come along with us on that journey.