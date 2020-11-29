Best Cyber Monday Deals 2020 - Walmart, Amazon & GameStop As the Thanksgiving 2020 weekend comes to a close, the sales and discounts are just ramping back up with some of the best Cyber Monday deals yet.

It wouldn’t be a Thanksgiving weekend without excellent sales and discounts and Cyber Monday 2020 is here to ensure you get just that. Whether you’re looking to pick up any hot deals on some new consoles, fill out your gaming library, or pick up an important accessory or two, you’ll find exactly what you need in our best Cyber Monday deals 2020 guide. Let’s take a look at some deals from around the internet!

Be sure to check back with us over the course of the day as we scour the internet for even more great deals and discounts. There are bound to be some hidden gems out there this Cyber Monday so make sure you let us know what you find in the Chatty thread below.

Xbox

Whether you’re talking about Xbox One or the new Xbox Series X or Series S, there are plenty of deals to find on Cyber Monday. The reason for the quantity of deals is that there’s some great compatibility between the various generations of Xbox consoles. Here are some games and add-ons you might consider picking up from Amazon, GameStop and Walmart.

PlayStation

The PlayStation brand has proven itself as a must-have gaming platform. For those just getting into the action or those looking to upgrade or change up their experience, there are plenty of options this Cyber Monday. There are a variety of PS4 deals from a selection of retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch might just be one of the most versatile consoles ever released. This console-handheld hybrid ensures that you can take your games on the go, even if that means from your lounge to your bed in this odd year that is 2020. Cyber Monday gives you the chance to pick up a few things that might make the experience even better. Check out some of these Nintendo Switch deals from Amazon, GameStop and Walmart.

SanDisk 512GB - $79.99 (was $129.99) Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 - $30.00 (was $59.99) Walmart | $39.99 GameStop

BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (was $49.99) Best Buy | GameStop

Luigi’s Mansion 3 - $30.00 (was $49.94) Walmart | $39.99 GameStop

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - $30.00 (was $59.99) Walmart | $39.99 GameStop

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $15.00 (was $59.99) Walmart

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 - $24.99 GameStop | $29.99 Walmart

Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $55.44 (was $63.75) Walmart

PC Gaming

PC gamers tend to opt for digital games these days, but that doesn’t stop them from needing some Cyber Monday deals, too. Perhaps you’re in need of a new keyboard or mouse, or even a new monitor? Here are some PC deals we saw from around the internet.

Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse - $39.99 (was $79.99) GameStop

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse - $99.99 (was $149.99) GameStop

Logitech G513 Lightsync RGB GX Blue Switches Mechanical Keyboard - $99.99 (was $119.99) GameStop

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Wired Gaming Mouse - $34.99 (was $44.99) GameStop

HyperX Alloy Origins Red Linear Switches Mechanical Keyboard - $79.99 (was $109.99) GameStop

Amcrest 1080P Webcam w/ microphone & privacy cover - $33.99 (was $39.99) Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External HDD - $149.99 Amazon

Edifier R980T 4" Speakers - $59.49 (was $69.99) Amazon

Amuvec Multi USB charging cable (iPhone, USB-C, Micro USB) - $7.54 (was $10.17) Amazon

Cyber Monday is the best opportunity to pick up any games and accessories you might have missed during the Black Friday sales. All in all, 2020 has been a stellar year for gaming, and whether you’re looking for your next Nintendo Switch title or a new controller for your Xbox or PlayStation, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye in these Cyber Monday 2020 deals.

