WWE Undefeated mobile title gets new trailer ahead of December release date The new trailer for WWE Undefeated puts up a dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Coming in early December 2020, WWE Undefeated will launch on mobile devices, and with it comes the opportunity to have your favorite pro wrestling Superstars duke it out in otherwise unseen matches. With the launch right around the corner, developer nWay put up a new trailer to show off the kind of match-ups you can put together firsthand, featuring an all-out over-the-top brawl between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

The new WWE Undefeated Rock vs. Roman Reigns Dream Match cinematic trailer was put up on the WWE Undefeated YouTube channel on November 25, 2020. True to its name, it features a battle between the two aforementioned superstars, busting out all of their most popular moves. There is, of course, Spears, Spinebusters, and People’s Elbows a-plenty in the trailer. You can see it in action for yourself just below.

WWE Undefeated will be coming to mobile devices via the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android starting on December 3, 2020. Plenty of Superstars both past and present have already been confirmed, including Undertaker, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, and plenty more, but if enough players pre-register ahead of launch on the WWE Undefeated site, rewards up to and including A.J. Styles will be unlocked on launch day for all those already on board.

The mobile game itself will be launching as a sort of fighting game experience. As players play their Superstar of choice, they’ll be able to collect and power up that particular Superstar's moves and equip them to their active movelist, allowing you to customize your favorite Superstar’s abilities to your liking ahead of each match.

With the launch date coming up on December 3 on iOS and Android, there’s still time to pre-register for WWE Undefeated ahead of its release. If you want to contribute and get your hands on A.J. Styles when the game comes out, now’s the time to check it out.