Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2020

The major retailers have kicked off their big Black Friday sales. The one at the top of the list is Steam, as they have hundreds upon hundreds of games on sale. There are so many deals that we didn't stand a chance to list them all here, but we got as many of them in as we could!
But Steam isn't the only retailer with major Black Friday deals. The Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, Blizzard, Origin, the Ubisoft Store, and others also have massive sales going down right now. And the Epic Games Store is set to join them this Thursday. Check out EVERYTHING we've rounded up below.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Co-Op Conqueror Bundle - $37.45 (24% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Campaign Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: Nova Covert Ops Bundle - $6.50 (31% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Epic Games Store's Black Friday sale will begin Thursday at 8AM PT. Visit the Epic Games Store for the latest deals.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle and select from the following games: DiRT Rally 2.0, Streets of Rogue, GRiD Ultimate Edition, Insomnia: The Ark, Creature in the Well, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, Metro 2033 Redux, Low Magic Age, Aeon's End, Kunai, Vambrace: Cold Soul, Lethal League Blaze, Guacamelee 2, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, Railway Empire, NASCAR Heat 3, Tropico 5, GRIP: Combat Racing, Urban Empire, and Pure Farming 2018. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require VR devices.
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $10.19 (83% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered [Origin] - $20.39 (32% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $11.19 (72% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $32.39 (46% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Maneater [Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shenmue III [Steam] - $15.99 (68% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $30.99 (69% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.39 (89% off)
- Rage 2 - $15.59 (74% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $4.39 (76% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $15.59 (74% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Bundle [Steam] - $22.39 (77% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $35.76 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $21.99 (78% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Greedfall [Steam] - $23.49 (53% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.19 (78% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Trials Rising [UPlay] - $5.49 (78% off)
- Murder by Numbers [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $10.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $10.19 (66% off)
- Torchlight I & II Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (91% off)
- Baldur's Gate: The Complete Saga [Steam] - $28.09 (66% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $3.33 (83% off)
- Fanatical's Black Friday Sale is underway. Check out all of the sales from gaming's biggest publishers:
GamersGate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-price game. Restrictions apply.
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $37.78 (37% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $14.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.80 (67% off)
- Maneater [Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $13.20 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - $19.80 (67% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $22.50 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $39.34 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $8.00 (60% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $6.00 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $8.00 (80% of)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.60 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.49 (46% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.90 (77% off)
GOG.com
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shenmue III - $16.99 (66% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $19.99 (75% off)
- The Evil Within 2 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Prey - $5.99 (80% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Psychonauts - $2.49 (75% off)
- Evan's Remains - $4.89 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $3.74 (75% off)
- Owlboy - $14.99 (40% off)
- Inside - $6.79 (66% off)
- LIMBO - $3.39 (66% off)
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM II + Final DOOM - $2.99 (70% off)
- Quake 4 - $4.49 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.00 (57% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $21.60 (64% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Steam] - $35.87 (40% off)
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $13.01 (63% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $18.81 (69% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.80 (67% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.80 (56% off)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders - $13.18 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.60 (67% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $8.80 (56% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $33.11 (45% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - $19.80 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $4.41 (89% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $10.88 (66% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $44.00 (56% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $31.68 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $12.75 (79% off)
- Cities Skylines [Steam] - $6.60 (78% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $6.72 (66% off)
- Greedfall [Steam] - $19.80 (60% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.60 (78% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $4.40 (78% off)
- Green Man Gaming has kicked off its big Black Friday Sale. Check out all of the deals and discounts in the Green Man Gaming Black Friday Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Yakuza Kiwami 2, Darksiders III, Imperator Rome Deluxe Edition, Crying Suns, Darksburg, Little Misfortune, Smile for Me, Darkwood, TSIOQUE, Rover Mechanic Simulator, Youropa, and Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, both Premium and Classic subscribers can claim ALL 12 GAMES for this month only! Make sure to claim them before December 4. AND for Black Friday, you can purchase a Humble Choice Premium annual plan for $99 (45% off)! That offer ends on November 30.
Pay $1 or more for A-Tech Cybernetic, Archangel: Hellfire Fully Loaded, and Killing Floor Incursion. Pay more than the average $15.91 for I Expect You To Die and Creed: Rise to Glory. Pay $10 or more to also receive Raw Data. Pay $17 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Zero Caliber VR. These activate on Steam and a VR device is required.
Or Pay $1 or more for Out There: Omega Edition and Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove. Pay more than the average $8.20 for SUPERHOT, Moonlighter, and CHUCHEL Cherry Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Hat in Time, Coffee Talk, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, and Necronator: Dead Wrong. These activate on Steam.
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition [Rockstar] - $17.59 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $22.48 (25% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (60% off)
- Project CARS 3 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Shenmue III [Epic] - $16.99 (66% off)
- PGA 2K21 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Exit the Gungeon [Steam] - $6.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $19.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $26.99 (40% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $39.34 (67% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Greedfall [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Katamari Damacy Reroll [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Messenger [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Them's Fightin' Herds [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Humble Store's Fall Sale is going on right now! Find every major deal by publisher:
- 505 Games
- Square Enix
- Sega
- Bethesda
- WB Games
- Bandai Namco
- Deep Silver
- Paradox Interactive
- Konami
- THQ Nordic
- Capcom
- Private Division
- Rebellion Interactive
- Kalypso Media
- Team17 Ltd
- Techland
- Humble Games
- Activision
- Rockstar Games
- Talesworld Entertainment
- Devolver Digital
- Ubisoft
- 2K Games
- Frontier Developments
Origin
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $12.99 (35% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 21 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (85% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $5.99 (70% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $8.99 (80% off)
- A Way Out - $8.99 (70% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $5.99 (70% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - $6.99 (67% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- There's much more on sale for the holiday! Check out everything featured in the Origin Black Friday 2020 Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Buy Watch Dogs: Legion and receive another game for an extra 20% off! Restrictions apply.
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $30.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.50 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $15.00 (75% off)
- UNO Ultimate Edition - $6.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Ezio Auditore Pack - $17.40 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- There's a lot more to find as Ubisoft puts its full catalog on sale! Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Black Friday 2020 Sale.
Steam
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $15.99 (20% off)
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR device required] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings III - $39.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $15.99 (20% off)
- Command & Conquer™ Remastered Collection - $12.99 (35% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Definitive Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $11.99 (70% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $27.99 (30% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $29.99 (25% off)
- Gears 5 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $31.98 (47% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $34.98 (42% off)
- Battletoads - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- Age of Empires III Definitive Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Shenmue III - $16.99 (66% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Due Process [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $9.89 (67% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 - $34.79 (42% off)
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- CODE VEIN - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - $9.59 (84% off)
- Street Fighter V - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (84% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $9.59 (84% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Project CARS 3 - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.79 (88% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $94.01 (52% off)
- Tropico 6 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tell Me Why - $20.09 (33% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.76 (60% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $16.24 (35% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Black Mesa - $9.99 (50% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $7.50 (75% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $7.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $10.04 (33% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $11.89 (66% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off)
- Battlefield V - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $16.24 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $19.99 (20% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.19 (66% off)
- Carrion - $14.99 (25% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Celeste - $6.79 (66% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $19.99 (50% off)
- Below - $9.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $30.34 (48% off)
- Planet Zoo - $26.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide II - $7.49 (75% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.80 (87% off)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild - $5.99 (70% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $12.49 (50% off)
- House Flipper - $9.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Arma III - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- There is so, so, SO much more featured in this year's big Steam sale. Check out the hundreds of games available in the Steam Autumn Sale.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2020