Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 27

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be contiuning our Final Fantasy III playthrough. For those who are unaware, this is my first full playthrough of the Super Nintendo game and am having a blast with it thus far. Fans of the game can come in and help me through the rough parts as well as coming up with different names for characters, each a different variation of "Steve."

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week. I'd also like to wish all the Shackers a Happy Thanksgiving!