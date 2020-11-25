If you're trying to assemble your Christmas shopping list for 2020, maybe you know somebody who's into LEGO. Whether you're shopping for kids or adults, all the pieces for a happy holiday will come together when you gift them LEGO. Shacknews knows the best available LEGO sets for the holiday season, so we're here to help shoppers piece together the right gift for their loved ones.

LEGO Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Mario, Sesame Street, and Disney

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System

For our video game readership, this may be the most enticing gift to give (or receive) out of all of the items listed today. The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is more than a faithful re-creation of the old school console, though it certainly is that, containing 2,646 pieces. But on top of that, it's also simulates the old 8-bit console experience by packing in a controller setup, cartridge, and working television that simulates the old Super Mario Bros. game. It's a really cool idea that works with other elements of the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course.

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System is available on the LEGO website for $229.99 USD.

If you're considering this item, think about picking up the rest of the LEGO Super Mario set.

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious - Dom's Dodge Charger

Yes, one of the biggest losses (from an entertainment standpoint) to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the latest Fast & Furious movie. It'll be a long while before we see what more we can learn about family and drinking Coronas. But in the meantime, why not get a taste of Dom's Dodge Charger, the classic vehicle driven by Vin Diesel throughout the franchise? This is a cool 1,077-piece set, inspired by the original 1970 Dodge Charger. Put yours together and try to jump it out of the nearest high-rise window.

(Don't. Don't... throw your LEGO Dom's Dodge Charger out of the nearest high-rise window.)

The LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger is available now from Amazon and the LEGO website for $99.99 USD.

LEGO Ideas - 123 Sesame Street

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? It's through this latest contribution from the LEGO Ideas line. This 1,367-piece set contains a re-creation of the original children's television show set and features LEGO minifigures of Big Bird, Elmo, Bert & Ernie, and the Cookie Monster. It'll take a lot of effort to put this one together, but it's going to be worth it for all the memories it'll create.

You can find the LEGO Ideas 123 Sesame Street set over on the LEGO website for $119.99 USD.

LEGO Ideas - Disney Steamboat Willie

Before Disney became the media monolith that it is today, it all started with one memorable short cartoon called Steamboat Willie. That 1928 classic marked the original appearance of one Mickey Mouse and now it's possible to have a piece of that immortal short in your home. This 751-piece set contains the pieces needed to create the S.S. Willie, from the steam pipes to the paddle wheels. Celebrate Mickey's 90th anniversary right with this special set that also contains a black-and-white Mickey and Minne LEGO minifigure.

The LEGO Ideas Disney Steamboat Willie is available now on Amazon and the LEGO website for $89.99 USD.

LEGO Creator - Ghostbusters ECTO-1

There's a good chance that you might have missed the original LEGO ECTO-1 when it first released back in 2014. If that's the case, worry not, because there's a newer and cooler iteration of the classic Ghostbusters hearse. Containing 2,352 pieces, this newer ECTO-1 contains movable pieces, increased detail, a 1959 Cadillac engine, and even a remote ghost trap.

This one's hard to find, but be on the lookout for the LEGO Creator Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set on Amazon and the LEGO website for $199.99 USD.

LEGO Disney Train and Station

Disneyland has been a major casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, but while waiting for those gates to open back up in Anaheim, CA, why not take a look at this faithful rendition of the Main Street train station? Containing 2,925 pieces, this is a detailed build inspired by the train that takes Disneyland tourists around the whole park. On top of that, it comes with LEGO minifigures (including conductor Chip & Dale!) and a motor for the train. Yes, you can control the train and play sound effects!

This is an expensive gift, so if you have $349.99 USD on you, be sure to pick it up on Amazon, the LEGO website and the shopDisney website.

Shacknews may receive a commission for links included in this article.