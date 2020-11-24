New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 26

Take some time out of your week to watch some classic Nintendo games.
Steve Tyminski
1

Let's keep the Super Mario vibe going on the Stevetendo show tonight with Super Mario Bros 35. For those who aren't aware, Super Mario Bros 35 is a Mario battle royale where 35 players try to be the best at the original Super Mario Bros. While watching, you might just pick up some tips and tricks from one of the best Mario 35 players around.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel.  Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST.

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

