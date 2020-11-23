MeowTalk app translates your cats meows, and it doesn't suck There are hopes this technology is one step closer to a smart-collar that instantly translates.

We all talk to our pets and we all wish we could understand what they’re saying. A developer that worked on Alexa has created MeowTalk, an app that uses AI-learning to do just that. The app, along with the owner’s help, builds a database that translates a cat’s individual meow.

Reported on by the BBC on November 19, MeowTalk is a new venture being developed by a former Amazon Alexa engineer. This app listens to your cat’s meow and then tries to work out what was said. It isn’t doing all the work by itself, though, as the user will assist in labelling what they believe their cat is saying. This helps build a database specifically for that cat.

MeowTalk hopes to help translate your cat's meows so you can better understand its needs.

According to Javier Sanchez, the long-term hope is that this technology will help engineers create a smart-collar that instantly translates a cat’s meow. Instead of owners reading text on a screen, the collar would emit a human-sounding voice, allowing humans to better understand the needs of their pets.

So far, the reviews have been mixed. Some users report problems with the app, which is still in beta, while others are enjoying it from a purely entertainment level. Shacknews Managing Editor Bill Lavoy has so far discovered that MeowTalk is working as intended.

For those of us that are staying home and avoiding social gatherings during 2020, being able to understand your cat a bit better, even if a little bit, could be a great boon to morale. This technology is still new, though, so expect there to be some inconsistencies and further updates as development continues.