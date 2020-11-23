Call of Duty shareable loadouts system in the works according to new Activision Patent Treyarch may be working on a system in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to make customized weapon loadouts far more easily shareable on social media.

In this day and age, being able to share or view the tools and settings used by others in our favorite game is definitely a desirable thing, especially in the likes of first-person shooters. Players want to know what settings, mouse DPI, system specs, and more their favorite pros or streamers are rocking. That said, a new patent confirmed for Activision may be helping deliver loadout information in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War far more easily with a new system that would make customized weapon loadouts in the game far more shareable.

Activision was recently approved on its latest patent, as reported by Gamerant. With the full patent named “Systems and methods for customizing weapons and sharing customized weapons via social networks,” it goes into detail about what would essentially be featuring an easily shareable version of the Gunsmith screens in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. A loadout will be shareable with its custom name, weapon, attachments, pros, cons, total specs, and a “global performance rating,” showing off how well the custom weapon has performed in games.

Adding a shareable feature to Call of Duty's Gunsmith seems like a great way for pros and other popular players to offer their personal favorite loadouts, or a way to share weapon experiments among friends.

It’s easy to see where the system would be extremely applicable in a society where not only is social media integration to platforms like Twitter and Facebook desirable, but popular, pro, and livestreaming personalities could utilize the system to share loadouts with fans looking to emulate their favorite players’ success. Call of Duty loadouts in particular have long been a finely tuned experience in the games and multiplayer, and being able to share one’s successful build easily sounds like an easy win.

There’s no telling when Activision or Treyarch might implement said system laid out in their patent, but with the filing complete, it looks like something Call of Duty fans can look forward to in the near future. Be sure to check out our review of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to see what we thought of the game and stay tuned for further updates.