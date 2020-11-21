Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Nerdcore Super Challenge 5

Folks, it’s another weekend in the pandemic with no end seemingly in sight. But Shacknews is still here and kicking, and that means we’re continuing to stimulate the global economy through the Stimulus Games. Today, we’re rejoined some of the best of the Nerdcore music scene for another fantastic gaming gauntlet.

Come watch at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch Channel as we’re joined by the likes of MegaRan, Richie Branson, EyeQ, Lex the Lexicon Artist, MC Frontalot, MC Lars, Schaffer the Dark Lord, and Cartoon Violence in a series of video game competitions, conversation, and fun.

As per usual, all participants of today’s Stimulus Games Nerdcore Super Challenge are compensated equally. The only thing on the line is honor, and right now, Richie Branson holds the belt. Finally having broken his second place curse last time in Nerdcore Super Challenge 4, can Branson keep the steam and stay on top?

Here’s a rundown of what we’re doing playing today.

Brawlhalla

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rocket League

While these are competitive circuits, there may even be a little something extra today. Can we keep it together and find the Imposter in Among Us? Watch and find out.

There were so many things planned in the form of Shacknews Electronic Sports events in 2020, ground to dust by the pandemic. But that won’t stop us from putting forth good things. Shacknews Stimulus Games is our way of saying we won’t be stopped and will continue to bring the best we can bring to all of our viewers and readers. We know we can’t stimulate the global economy alone, but we sure have done more than certain national governments so far.

So join us shortly in saying, “screw you, COVID-19,” as we engage in another fine day of gaming competition here at the Stimulus Games.