Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 20: PlayStation & Xbox Black Friday Sales begin

Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever, mainly because of the pandemic. Everyone needs a safe way to shop, so PlayStation and Xbox are holding their big annual sales. These sales include the first major discounts for Watch Dogs: Legion and Marvel's Avengers, as well as some of the biggest price drops yet on this year's top games. And while I made the best effort to monitor which of these deals include next-gen counterparts, be sure to read some of these entries carefully. You might be able to take some of these discounted games with you to the new hotness and see some new enhancements.

Nintendo is lagging behind and has not started their Black Friday Sale just yet, but we'll keep an eye on them over the next week. In the meantime, along with PlayStation and Xbox, they have their version of Minecraft Dungeons on sale, so be sure to give that a look.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch