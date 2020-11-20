Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 20: PlayStation & Xbox Black Friday Sales begin

Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever, mainly because of the pandemic. Everyone needs a safe way to shop, so PlayStation and Xbox are holding their big annual sales. These sales include the first major discounts for Watch Dogs: Legion and Marvel's Avengers, as well as some of the biggest price drops yet on this year's top games. And while I made the best effort to monitor which of these deals include next-gen counterparts, be sure to read some of these entries carefully. You might be able to take some of these discounted games with you to the new hotness and see some new enhancements.
Nintendo is lagging behind and has not started their Black Friday Sale just yet, but we'll keep an eye on them over the next week. In the meantime, along with PlayStation and Xbox, they have their version of Minecraft Dungeons on sale, so be sure to give that a look.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Aragami: Shadow Edition - FREE!
- Swimsanity! - FREE!
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Bundle - $22.49 (75% off)
- World War Z GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Black Friday Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sea of Thieves: Black Friday Special Edition Bundle - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $9.99 (50% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tell Me Why - $20.09 (33% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition - $20.09 (33% off)
- Gears 5 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battletoads - $9.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox One + Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [Xbox One + Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- NHL 21 - $35.99 (40% off)
- UFC 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $22.49 (25% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Maneater - $25.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition - $35.74 (35% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor - $19.79 (67% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bleeding Edge - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.09 (30% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.78 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $8.99 (85% off)
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $5.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $9.89 (67% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Black Friday Sale
- Ghost of Tsushima - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us: Part II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS4 & PS5] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - $39.59 (34% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dreams - $19.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 20 - $10.19 (83% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS4 & PS5] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Maneater [PS4 & PS5] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS4 & PS5] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition - $20.09 (33% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [PS4 & PS5] - $34.79 (42% off)
- FIFA 21 Beckham Edition [PS4 & PS5] - $34.79 (42% off)
- NHL 21 - $34.79 (42% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $23.99 (40% off)
- UFC 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Nioh 2 - $24.79 (38% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $26.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe - $37.49 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Project CARS 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Metro Exodus - $13.19 (67% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $15.04 (57% off)
- Subnautica - $19.49 (35% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- God of War III Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fast & Furious Crossroads - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- A Way Out - $10.49 (65% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition - $19.99 (33% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $9.99 (66% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $9.99 (66% off)
- Riverbond - $7.49 (75% off)
