Fuser gets first weekly DLC, announces Backstage Pass package Fuser is getting the first of many DLC drops this week, as well as a new Backstage Pass package that should help players grab everything at once.

In the middle of the next-gen console deployment, Fuser arrived as a pleasant surprise for the current-generation platforms. And like most Harmonix efforts, it's going to get DLC on a weekly basis. That first batch of DLC is out today along with a way for players to catch up if they fall behind.

The following three tracks are now available to add to your Fuser collection:

"Groove Is In the Heart" by Deee-Lite

"Adore You" by Harry Styles

"Inside Out" by Zedd & Griff

All three of these songs will each get their own instrument components. They'll be available for $1.99 USD each, but players can also pick them up as part of the Fuser 2020 Backstage Pass. This will collect all of the game's 2020 DLC (from November 19 through December 31) in one neat packge. Players can purchase the Backstage Pass for $49.99 USD) and receive 21 total songs and 9 cosmetic packs, though some quick math will reveal that 21 songs at $1.99 each will only come out to a total of $44. That means players would essentially spend the other $6 on the cosmetic packs. If you're still interested in the full package, be sure to look for it through the in-game store. You can learn more about this week's DLC and the Backstage Pass over on the Fuser website.

Fuser was a big hit here at Shacknews in large part because of the myriad of options offered to would-be DJs and the massive song selection. On top of the main game modes, players will also be able to take part in regular events, including this week's Past vs. Future event, which challenges players to create mixes using only songs from the 1990s and 2020. Fuser is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.