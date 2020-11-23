For years, analysts and pundits have predicted the demise of the conventional PC. Supposedly people prefer mobile phones and tablets and the core PC market is nothing more than a skeleton of its former glory. Thanks to COVID-19 and the launch of some interesting new hardware, consumer demand for PCs and individual components has skyrocketed to all-time highs. For the first time I can recall, 2020 has seen people lining up outside retailers to try and secure items as mundane as motherboards!

Should you have plans of buying a new gaming PC for Cyberpunk 2077 or any of the other major releases of 2020, or if you are just looking to upgrade a few parts, our handy guide to the best PC gaming deals for Black Friday should be a perfect starting point for your shopping.

Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals

While the trend of buying new PCs or components for specific games is nothing new, things feel a bit different in 2020 thanks to the impending release of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. With the PC version being the best way to play the game at launch (the next-gen console upgrade has been pushed into 2021), many folks are anxious to get their hands on new hardware to provide the best gaming experience possible.

Scoring big deals on PC hardware works a bit differently than many other big-ticket holiday gift items as many products are sold based on commodity pricing rather than a fixed MSRP. Still, some of the internet’s top retailers are expected to offer some killer deals in the week leading up to Black Friday and beyond.

NewEgg

As one of the oldest tech retailers out there, NewEgg has been the go-to for many PC gaming enthusiasts for years. For Black Friday, the company is opening up its floodgates early on November 23, with deals running through November 27.

Best Buy

While the parts availability at Best Buy is not a match for dedicated PC component retailers, they will be offering some solid Black Friday deals if you happen to have a need for the items on offer.

