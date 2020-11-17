Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 23

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're going back to Dream Land for a large helping of Kirby. Kirby Super Star for the Super Nintendo has eight different games starring the pink puff. Fans of Kirby will be in for a real treat as we're going to try to complete all the games Kirby Super Star has to offer. Will I be able to save Dream Land several times or will King Dedede and company succeed?

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!"

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.