Xbox Series X shortages may last until April 2021

Xbox Series X consoles will remain hard to come by into next year.
Donovan Erskine
3

If you’ve tried to purchase an Xbox Series X or PS5, you know how difficult it is to secure a next-gen console. With so many people looking to upgrade, it seems like neither Sony or Microsoft are able to meet such high demands. While many are expecting this issue to cool down around the holidays, it could last for much longer. Microsoft executives have stated they expect these supply shortages to last up until April of 2021. 

During the Jefferies Interactive Entertainment Conference, Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart spoke in an interview about the stock shortage for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, transcribed by Seeking Alpha. This is where we hear Stuart speak to the possibility of shortages going well into 2021.

“I think we’ll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft’s Q3, calendar Q1. And then when we get to Q4, all of our supply chain continuing to go full speed heading into kind of the pre-summer months,” Stuart said. This certainly comes as a disappointment to fans that missed out on the initial release, but was hoping to snag a console in the coming weeks. While stock will be resupplied periodically, it will continue to be a race to checkout for the coming months.

Though the Xbox Series X stock shortages have been tough for fans, it’s been great news for Microsoft. Following launch day, Phil Spencer announced that more Series X/S consoles were sold in the first day than any other Xbox in a 24-hour span. For more news on the next-gen consoles, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 17, 2020 10:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Xbox Series X shortages may last until April 2021

    • WadeMcLain legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 17, 2020 10:47 AM

      Well that’s not very much fun

    • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 17, 2020 10:49 AM

      I'm guessing we won't see All Access until then.

    • code-e255 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 17, 2020 11:20 AM

      :(

    • Lightzout legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 17, 2020 11:25 AM

      Is this because the PS5 blows? I was watching jackfrags and he mentioned the PS5 doesnt do 14440p? No bluetooth audio? And the xbox has native M&KB support? It sounds like MS is crushing it.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 17, 2020 11:29 AM

        Other articles indicate that right now the production lines aren't at full capacity to make these; they switch to their larger production runs in CY Q2 2021 and thus the timing factor.

      • diamondfire05
        reply
        November 17, 2020 11:31 AM

        I know on shack this might not fly well but who does 1440p? I bet if I poll my gaming friends, none of them would even know what that is. M&kb can be done last gen and are not system sellers. And I’ll take the magic Sony is pulling off with 3D audio over Bluetooth audio any day.

    • Zollington legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 17, 2020 12:00 PM

      :(

