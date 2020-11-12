Xbox Series X/S launch breaks Microsoft's 24-hour sales record The new Xbox consoles sold more in a 24 hour span than any before it.

The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are finally out, as the next-generation of gaming has officially begun. Though consoles have been a bit difficult to come by, they’ve still been selling in crazy numbers. So much so, that the Xbox Series X/S sold more on its launch day than any previous Xbox console in a 24-hour span.

This news was shared by the Head of Xbox himself, Phil Spencer yesterday on Twitter. “Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever.” Spencer doesn’t give specific numbers, but those will likely come at a later date.

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

If you’ve tried to secure a pre-order for the Xbox Series X or Series S, then this news will come as little surprise to you. Ever since orders went live back in September, it’s felt like playing the lottery trying to secure a console. All major retailers have worked tirelessly to resupply, only for units to sell out within minutes of becoming available. It’s a stark contrast from the launch of the Xbox One, which failed to garner the same attention.

As stated in his tweet, Phil Spencer and company are working diligently to get more Xbox Series X and Series S consoles back in stock ASAP. If you haven’t yet gotten one, hold on tight. If you were lucky enough to secure a Series X/S, consider yourself one of the lucky ones. Stick with Shacknews as we continue to monitor the sales performances of the hot next-gen consoles.