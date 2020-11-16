Super Mario 3D All-Stars update 1.1.0 patch notes let players invert the camera Super Mario Sunshine will also support GameCube controllers.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars has given to a new generation of gamers three of the best 3D Mario games from three different Nintendo consoles. For a lot of players, this was a crowning moment but for those that play with inverted controls, it was a moment of deep despair. If, like me, you know having the Y-axis inverted is the best way to play, then you’ll be pleased to read over the Super Mario 3D All-Stars update version 1.1.0 patch notes below!

Super Mario 3D All-Stars version 1.1.0

Announced on November 16, 2020, via the Nintendo Support page, version 1.1.0 for Super Mario 3D All-Stars addresses a key problem many players had: the inability to invert the Y-axis. Now, players can invert the look function, allowing them to press forward to aim down and pull back to aim up. The world makes a little more sense today.

Also revealed in the patch notes was the addition that Super Mario Sunshine will now support the Nintendo GameCube controller. Players that miss the feel of playing it with the unique controller will be able to relive those glory days once more. Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch Lite system does not support this controller.

General

Players can now invert the camera controls within all three individual titles.

Super Mario Sunshine now supports the Nintendo GameCube controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original GameCube release. The Nintendo GameCube controller for Super Mario Sunshine is supported only in TV mode. You’ll need the GameCube Controller Adapter (sold separately) to use this controller with your Nintendo Switch system. Information on connecting this adapter and controller can be found here. The Nintendo Switch Lite system does not support this controller option. All button displays within Super Mario Sunshine will not reflect the Nintendo GameCube controller.

Other general fixes have been applied to improve overall gameplay across all three titles.

That last point is a little bit ambiguous. “General fixes” can mean just about anything. However, it’s good to see the continual improvement of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

The lack of inverted controls in Super Mario 3D All-Stars was the only thing stopping me from picking it up. Now that update 1.1.0 is here, those inverted players have no excuse but to scoop this one up. Let me know in the Chatty thread below whether a game’s controls have ever made you not buy it or refund it.