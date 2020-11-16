6 decks to try on Day 1 of Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is about to go live and that means there are more than 150 new cards to explore and experiment with. A whole new meta is about to kick in and you don't want to be left behind. That's why today, Shacknews is focusing on helping you find some exciting new decks to play on the first day of the new expansion.

Many of these decks come from firsthand knowledge, as we were among the outlets invited to last Thursday's Theorycrafting session. We not only played with many of these cards, we were often on the wrong side of these decks, watching helplessly as we were crushed like bugs. If you are interested in not being crushed like a bug, consider taking these decks out for a spin.

RDU's Galakrond Weapon Shaman

2x (0) Lightning Bloom

2x (1) Sludge Slurper

2x (2) Cagematch Custodian

2x (2) Deathmatch Pavillion

2x (2) Invocation of Frost

1x (3) Instructor Fireheart

2x (3) Pit Master

2x (3) Stormstrike

2x (3) Whack-A-Gnoll Hammer

2x (4) Devoted Maniac

2x (5) Boggspine Knuckles

2x (5) Dragon's Pack

1x (5) Inara Stormcrash

2x (5) Shield of Galakrond

2x (6) Corrupt Elementalist

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, the Tempest

Deck ID: AAECAaoIBJzOA67eA+O0A9PAAw3w1APGmQOq3gOs3gPQrwOp3gOo3gOr3gOqrwPduAO3rQP+rgO5rQMA

The Shaman is being called one of the sleeper classes of this expansion and if Dima "RDU" Radu's Shaman deck proves anything, it's that this class has a lot of tools at its disposal. This deck utilizes a full Galakrond build, a lot of which can be used to Corrupt the 3-Cost Pit Master. There are a lot of weapons at play here, including Boggspine Knuckles to evolve what's on the board and the new Whack-A-Gnoll Hammer to buff any friendly minions. Both of those weapons will work well with the Galakrond Elementals, but the money is going to be in the new Legendary, Inara Stormcrash. This allows for extra Attack plus Windfury strikes, which will be handy with the aforementioned weapons. It'll be deadly if Galakrond is fully upgraded and gives you a 5/2 weapon, because you can basically hit for 14 damage.

While RDU is overall projecting Shaman to be a weaker class, the weapon tools give it a lot of potential in this expansion.

Alliestrasza's Big Priest

2x (1) Draconic Studies

2x (1) Holy Smite

2x (1) Renew

1x (1) Wave of Apathy

2x (2) Insight

2x (2) Penance

1x (2) Shadow Word: Death

1x (2) Shadow Word: Pain

2x (3) Breath of the Infinite

2x (3) Palm Reading

1x (4) Archmage Vargoth

1x (4) The Nameless One

1x (7) Soul Mirror

1x (8) G'huun the Blood God

2x (8) Idol of Y'Shaarj

1x (8) Plagued Protodrake

2x (9) Blood of G'huun

1x (9) Mass Resurrection

1x (9) Ysera

2x (10) Scrapyard Colossus

Deck ID: AAECAa0GCsvNA9MK1wrWmQOY3gPIvgP93wOs1AOZmwOiCQrezAOXApO6A/vfA5mpA/KsA+LeA/zfA/rfA/O7AwA=

Allie "Alliestrasza" Macpherson took a break from playing Yogg-Saron, Master of Fate for a bit and found one of the stronger day one decks. Yes, Big Priest is back! That's thanks mainly to new cards Blood of G'huun and Idol of Y'Shaarj. Getting to the big guys is the key to success in this deck, so fortunately there are enough control tools to reach the later turns.

The other major element to this deck involves using the new Palm Reading spell, which not only offers a potential extra control spell, but it also discounts the spells in your hand. So you could potentially play a cheaper Idol of Y'Shaarj or Mass Resurrection. The way this deck misses is if it pulls the big guys too soon, so try and keep them in your deck.

(If you really insist on putting Yogg-Saron in this deck, Alliestrasza also ran a version of this deck subbing Yogg in for G'huun the Blood God.)

DogDog's Big Druid

2x (0) Innervate

2x (0) Lightning Bloom

2x (1) Crystal Power

2x (1) Nature Studies

2x (2) Guess the Weight

2x (2) Steel Beetle

2x (3) Moontouched Amulet

2x (3) Wild Growth

2x (4) Groundskeeper

1x (4) Kiri, Chosen of Elune

2x (4) Overgrowth

2x (5) Anubisath Defender

2x (7) Strongman

2x (9) Carnival Clown

2x (10) Survival of the Fittest

1x (10) Y'Shaarj, the Defiler

Deck ID: AAECAZICAqXhA/zeAw7+AfDUA7mUA5vOA9HhA8a3A6LhA+QIodED6LoD76ID5uED/tsDutADAA==

Send in the clowns!

David "dogdog" Caero has gone full clown fiesta with his new Big Druid deck. On the surface, this is a standard Ramp Druid, where the object is to get to ten mana as quickly as possible. That allows room for a Survival of the Fittest turn. And you might be saying to youself, "And then Kael'thas Sunstrider plays it at a discount, right?"

No, you silly person! There should be a word for people like you... a person who wears makeup and a red nose, who's usually found at a circus. That word escapes me at the moment.

Anyway, no, you want to play Survival of the Fittest at its full cost, because that would then Corrupt the new Carnival Clown minion. When it's Corrupted, it fills your board with 4/4 Clowns. But wait! If it's buffed by Survival of the Fittest, it fills your board with 8/8 Clowns! That's disgusting! What does that even look like? Well, it looks something like this.

Even if the card's not Corrupted, just three 8/8 Clowns sounds like a nightmare to deal with. It's a clown show, bro! If you can ramp up your Druid fast enough, then send in the clowns!

Thijs' Tickatus Warlock

1x (1) Felosophy

2x (1) Mortal Coil

2x (2) Midway Maniac

2x (2) Mo'arg Artificer

2x (2) Nether Breath

2x (3) Dark Skies

2x (3) Free Admission

1x (3) Man'ari Mosher

1x (4) Crimson Hothead

2x (4) Fire Breather

2x (5) Crazed Netherwing

2x (6) Aranasi Broodmother

1x (6) Ring Matron

1x (6) Tickatus

2x (7) Strongman

2x (8) Twisting Nether

1x (9) Alexstrasza

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

1x (10) Y'Shaarj, the Defiler

Deck ID: AAECAf0GCM7SA5PeA93MA7zjA87hA8UEkbED/N4DC8QIlt4D6b4D7KwD66wDld4Dkt4D5awD2pYD5uED2wYA

Fewer Legendaries are going to hurt more than Tickatus. When the Corrupt Tickatus gets online, it wipes out five of the opponent's card. And in Warlock decks, it's actually quite easy to Corrupt this Legendary. The easiest way to make this work is with Twisting Nether, which is a total board clear. This could be a 2-for-1 deal, because it'll also Corrupt the new Strongman card, which gives you something to leave on the board. Worst case, you can play the vanilla Strongman for 7 mana and that will also Corrupt Tickatus.

This deck is made even more brutal by the presence of Y'Shaarj, the Defiler. That puts Tickatus right back in your hand and allows you to burn another five of your opponent's cards. There's a very good chance that by that point, your opponent's win condition will be gone and it's just a simple matter of outlasting them.

RegisKillbin's Secret C'Thun Rogue

2x (0) Backstab

1x (0) Preparation

2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (1) Blackjack Stunner

2x (1) Pharaoh Cat

2x (1) Secret Passage

2x (1) Wand Thief

1x (2) Ambush

2x (2) Dirty Tricks

1x (2) Plagiarize

1x (2) Shadowjeweler Hanar

1x (2) Tenwu of the Red Smoke

1x (3) Edwin VanCleef

1x (3) Questing Adventurer

2x (3) Ticket Master

2x (5) Malevolent Strike

2x (5) Stowaway

1x (6) Flik Skyshiv

1x (6) Grand Empress Skek'zara

1x (10) C'Thun, the Shattered

Deck ID: AAECAaIHCoYJzLkD5dMD+8QDw+EDsgKXBsGuA+rdA7/gAwq0Ae0C0LkD9acDqssDpNEDzrkD5d0D8d0Dvq4DAA==

As we noted in our primer for The Old Gods, there's a lot of risk in using C'Thun. Getting to C'Thun is a long process and you have to get very lucky on card draws to make this work. Rogue has the tools to make this work with the Galakrond build, but here's RegisKillbin playing 4D chess and not using any Galakrond tools at all. Instead, this plays more like a Secret Rogue build.

The MVP of this deck turns out to be Stowaway. Remember that C'Thun's pieces technically don't start in your deck, so Stowaway can draw two of them. That gives you the tools in-hand to assemble your C'Thun. Once C'Thun is ready, there's little stopping it. And if on the off-chance your opponent survives, there's always Shadowstep.

Theo's Double God Paladin

2x (0) First Day of School

2x (1) Aldor Attendant

2x (1) Animated Broomstick

2x (2) Hang of A'dai

2x (2) Libram of Wisdom

2x (2) Redscale Dragontamer

1x (3) Lord Barov

2x (4) Circus Amalgam

2x (5) Aldor Truthseeker

2x (5) Carousel Gryphon

2x (5) Fleethoof Pearltusk

2x (6) Libram of Justice

1x (6) Evasive Wyrm

1x (6) Hammer of the Naaru

1x (7) Lady Liadrin

2x (8) Libram of Hope

1x (10) N'Zoth, God of the Deep

1x (10) Yogg-Saron, Master of Fate

Deck ID: AAECAZ8FBpPQA4WxA4XeA4TBA5vYA53YAwyezQP9uAOVzQPKwQPruQP53gP03wPsuQON4QPq4QPKuAPquQMA

The Pure Paladin build is going to be stronger than ever in this new expansion and it shouldn't take too much effort to put one of those together. But Mattius "Theo" Lieftink has thought outside the box with his Paladin build, instead focusing on two of the Old Gods. The new N'Zoth, God of the Deep will put a lot of big bodies back on the board, including your Circus Amalgams and your Fleethoof Pearltusk.

If things go south, Yogg-Saron will have a lot of spells to trigger it, thanks to the very nature of Libram Paladin. You'll have no trouble meeting the requirements to trigger Yogg, so at that point, let Yogg take the wheel!

Those are just some of the decks you can play with on Day 1 of Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. What will you be playing with? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Hearthstone: Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Tuesday, November 17.